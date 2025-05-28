Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar Is Dead Maybe: Netanyahu told the Israeli parliament that Mohammed Sinwar was killed in a recent Israeli strike on a hospital in southern Gaza. Mohammed has been one of Israel’s most wanted men since his brother, Yahya Sinwar, was killed in October. It is widely believed that Yahya was the mastermind behind the October 7 attack. Reuters says Hamas hasn’t confirmed Mohammed’s death.

Are the Besties Breaking Up? On Sunday, after Russia killed 13 more people in Ukraine, Trump said on Truth Social that Putin “has gone absolutely crazy.” The Kremlin responded by accusing Trump of being “emotional,” and honestly, I am loving this. Usually, such insults are reserved for women who dare have an opinion. Next, Trump will say Putin is being hysterical, Putin will complain about Trump’s vocal fry, and then the two will start feuding podcasts where each of them will try to expose more dirt on the other by booking exes and former friends willing to spill behind-the-scenes secrets. Oh, wait, that’s the Real Housewives cast.

More Drama: Elon Musk is also taking off his friendship bracelet. In an interview on CBS’ Sunday Morning, Musk criticized Trump’s recent House-passed bill, saying it “undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.” He also giggled about Trump’s nickname for the bill, saying, "I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion." Sounds like something Teresa would’ve said about Melissa’s new house, tbh. Before you know it, Trump is gonna call Elon a fraud who didn’t even write his own cookbooks, and then Elon is gonna accuse Trump of cheating on his brother in the backseat of his car with some guy named Nick in 3… 2…

A Little Jealous, TBH: An Oregon man quit his job, taught himself how to sail via YouTube videos, and, in April, set sail from Oregon to Hawaii with his cat named Phoenix. He landed in Oahu on Saturday.

I Sorta Did the Same Thing: I didn’t quit my job, but this weekend my husband and I took our dog on his first Washington State Ferry ride and, safe to say, he was elated.

Here’s a Fucked Up Sentence: “US President Donald Trump's administration has ordered embassies to stop scheduling appointments for student visas as it prepares to expand social media vetting of such applicants.” What does that mean, exactly? Unclear! The memo sent to diplomatic posts “does not spell out what the vetting would look for,” according to the BBC.

Dan Price Rape Charges Dropped: Prosecutors have dropped the rape charges against CEO Dan Price, Seattle Times reported Monday. The Riverside County district attorney’s office said in a statement that they “thoroughly reviewed all available evidence” and “are unable to pursue charges.” Kacie Margis, the woman who accused Price of rape in 2022, told the New York Times that the DA’s office said “it was too much of a ‘he said, she said’ situation that would be difficult to prosecute.” Related: According to RAINN, “Out of every 1000 instances of rape, only 13 cases get referred to a prosecutor, and only 7 cases will lead to a felony conviction.”

Is This the Bad Place? Apparently, in these parts, fining people for not having access to shelter is not cruel and unusual punishment. Earlier this month, the King County Superior Court ruled that Burien’s homeless camping ban does not violate the state constitution. Our favorite conservative Supreme Court ruled last year that punishing people for sleeping outside was not cruel and unusual punishment—even if there weren’t any shelter alternatives. As a result, more than 140 cities across the country created or expanded camping bans after that ruling, including Burien. Washington’s state constitution has greater protections against cruel and unusual punishment, so advocates hoped they could sue on the state level. No dice.

Ballard’s Bartell Drug Is Closing: We knew this was coming, but it still stings. MyBallard confirmed with an employee at the Bartell Drug store on 22nd Avenue Northwest that the shop is on the chopping block. The Ballard shop wasn’t on the initial list of eight locations set to close. No closing date was given.

Now, let’s hear from Stranger editor Hannah Murphy Winter, who spent much of yesterday evening down at City Hall to cover the Mayday USA’s little hissy fit… take it away, Murph!

The Religious Zealots Are Still Here: Yesterday afternoon, Mayday USA, the far-right Christian group that held an anti-LGBTQ, anti-abortion rally in Cal Anderson on Saturday, took to City Hall. The group has been drumming up outrage after Mayor Harrell referred to the "extreme right-wing national effort to attack" LGBTQ communities, and felt persecuted because the City asked them to shut their Saturday event down three hours early, after 23 people were arrested. On social media over the weekend, they called for Harrell to "apologize or resign" (which, like, make up your mind?). And yesterday, Mayday USA set up a stage, a sound booth, 10-foot-tall speaker stacks, and a generator in front of City Hall and held a full-on Christian rock concert, complete with chants of "SPD!" while the police held a firm line against the counter protesters outside the police barriers. Cops arrested at least eight counterprotesters.

Meanwhile, the City confirmed that Mayday USA did not have a permit for the massive sound system they brought to City Hall. "Our building staff are on site and have given the organizers a copy of the rules and informed them that public speech activities must not be disruptive," Jesse Gilliam from the Department of Finance and Administrative services told me in an email. During the three-hour rally, I asked if there was a timeline for enforcing those rules, but the City didn't reply. Instead, the event ended with the police facing counterprotesters with batons, protecting a pathway for the Mayday attendees to head to their cars or to light rail.

I Will Conclude With Some Very Strong Hockey-Related Opinions: The Seattle Kraken should hire Shannon Miller as their new head coach. I said it before, but they ignored my advice and went with Dave Hakstol. Look how that turned out. The NHL just keeps shuffling the same old guys from team to team, and if you believe intel coming from reporter Elliotte Friedman, the Kraken are looking to continue that boring, predictable tradition. On Monday, Friedman said on his podcast that Maple Leafs coach Lane Lambert interviewed for the Kraken head coach position and was high on the list. Lambert previously coached the New York Islanders but was fired in 2024. The Kraken have also reportedly talked to David Quinn (fired by the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks), Jay Woodcroft (fired by the Oilers), and Jeff Blashill (fired by the Red Wings). The only not-already-fired-by-an-NHL-team candidate is Mitch Love, who played for the Everett Silvertips from 2003 to 2005, was the team’s assistant coach from 2011 to 2018, and was so beloved that the Silvertips retired his number in 2019. I will accept him as a substitute for Miller. But he’s supposedly a top contender to coach Boston, so. Surprise us, Kraken! Be the change you want to see in the league! If you just recycle another old guy, I WILL SCREAM.

