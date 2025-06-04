SIFF Layoffs: The nonprofit that runs the Seattle International Film Festival (and many cool movie theaters in town) is laying off nine full-time workers across multiple departments, according to a post on its website that makes me want to scream. SIFF Executive Director Tom Mara wrote the 21 percent reduction in administrative staff was “necessary” during a “financially challenging time for SIFF and for arts nonprofits across the country.” In an FAQ, SIFF wrote that revenue has not kept up with expenses since the pandemic and has “low confidence” in any 2026 award from the National Endowment of the Arts Trump is destroying. SIFF also wrote that it doesn’t know how these layoffs will affect the reopening of the Egyptian Theatre in Capitol Hill, which closed after a pipe burst last winter.

FBI Raid on Lacey Home Finds Guns, Armor, and Nazi Crap: Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders wrote on Facebook that the army’s criminal investigation division asked for his help as the FBI searched a Lacey home in connection to an assault at Joint Base Lewis-McCord on Sunday. Two people were arrested on fire-arms related offenses and are expected at the federal courthouse in Tacoma today. Sanders wrote they were “actively involved in Nazi White Nationalist efforts.” Agents seized 35 guns, including an MG42, a machine gun Nazi troops used during World War II.

Three Wenatchee Girls Allegedly Murdered By Father, Police Say: On Monday, Police found Olivia Decker, 5, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Paitlyn Decker, 9 dead near the Rock Island Campground west of Leavenworth. The girls were found not far from their father Travis Decker’s white pickup, each with a plastic bag on their head and zip-tied wrists. Police say Travis Decker, 32, kidnapped his children during a planned visitation Friday. The Washington State Patrol didn’t issue an Amber Alert because Travis Decker had custodial rights and no history of violence, they say. He’d never failed to return the kids before. The girls’ mother did not believe him dangerous. Police are still looking for Travis Decker. He’s been charged with murder and kidnapping.

WA Superintendent and Student Die in Ocean off Long Beach: On May 23, the Friday night before the State 1B baseball quarterfinals, the Northport Mustangs went to the beach. Some of the boys had never seen the ocean. Large, cold waves throttled 15-year-old Noah Heberling. A couple boys swam out and reached him, but Noah let go when he saw a big wave coming. He wanted to plug his nose. The coaches, Northport School District Superintendent Don Baribault, and Noah’s father Ronnie Heberling went into the cold water after him. A bystander called 911. The Coast Guard rescued the men, by then hypothermic, but couldn’t find Noah (his body is still missing, The Spokesman Review reports). Baribault was flown to a Portland hospital. He died three days later. To honor Noah, the Mustangs still played. They lost. That Sunday, the small town of 300 held a candlelight vigil. More than 200 people came.

The School Formerly Known As: Seattle University has officially absorbed Cornish College of the Arts. Cornish shut down as an independent nonprofit on Monday and is now Cornish College of the Arts at Seattle University, which is a bit of a mouthful. The Seattle Times reports Seattle U has rehired most Cornish faculty. Brian Harlan, provost of the old Cornish, dean of the new Cornish, gave no updates on merging departments, tenure tracks, or curricula.

FBI Arrests Kent Man For Car Bombing at Palm Springs Fertility Clinic: It's not yet clear what the 32-year-old man arrested at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City has been charged with, but two sources familiar with the investigation told The Los Angeles Times he allegedly provided the bomb parts. The Kent man will appear in a Brooklyn federal courtroom today. The bombing itself was allegedly carried out by Guy Edward Bartkus, who died in the explosion. He was an anti-natalist who opposed childbirth and population growth. Investigators haven't said if Bartkus intended to die or why he targeted the facility.

Weather: Sunny with a high of 69. Nice.

ICE Arrests Family of Boulder Attack Suspect: Department of Homeland of Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on X that ICE agents had taken Mohamed Sabry Soliman’s wife and five children into custody. Soliman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly throwing molotov cocktails at a demonstration for Israeli hostages in Gaza. Noem says Homeland Security is investigating the family’s role, if any, in that attack. But Soliman’s family is also being processed for expedited removal, so the government can deport them without a hearing. So what’s the real motivation for detaining them? Immigration and criminal defense attorneys couldn’t tell The Washington Post of another time a whole family was detained for immigration immediately after a relative’s crime. It’s also unclear if they’re even eligible for removal in the first place, experts told The Post.

(N)ational (P)ublic (R)evenge: President Donald Trump asked Congress to cancel $1.1 billion for NPR and PBS over their super mean (accurate) coverage of him. A few weeks ago, Trump tried to block the congressionally approved funding through Executive Order. NPR sued to block it, calling it “textbook retaliation.” Now he’s doing this. Trump is also asking Congress to rescind $8.3 billion for global aid, including resources for HIV/AIDS care and funds for the World Health Organization. Foreign aid is a political boogeyman. This “waste” made up less than a percent of federal spending last year. In the short term, the US will save barely any money and people will die. In the long term, disinvesting in global health puts us all at risk. Disease knows no border.

How About the "USNS Super Straight, 8 Inches Soft, Macho Muscle Warrior Man": The Navy, which isn’t gay at all, plans to rename the USNS Harvey Milk. Assassinated in 1978, Milk was the first openly gay man elected to public office in California. Milk is much too gay for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday that DOD names should reflect Trump’s priorities, US history, and the “warrior ethos.” The Navy is also considering new names for the USNS Thurgood Marshall (too Black), the USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (too woman), the USNS Harriet Tubman (too Black and too woman, even though she led a raid in the Civil War that freed more than 700 slaves), and others. Democrats like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued strong rebukes. Surely, after such a fiery, powerful display of resistance, Hegseth could barely enjoy flexing in the mirror before bed.

Museum Displays Condom Even Older Than the One in Your Wallet: Fashioned from a sheep’s appendix around 1830, the wrinkly old prophylactic at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum has something I’ve never seen on a condom. A fun print. A nun, habit hiked above her knees, waves her hand toward three clergymen who’ve also lifted their robes to present three rock hard erections. Below this scene is the phrase “There, that’s my choice” in French, a reference to the Renoir painting “The Judgement of Paris” where Paris, the Trojan prince, judges the beauty of three goddesses. Likely, the condom is a “luxury souvenir” from a Paris brothel. They just don’t make them like they used to.

RIP Edmund White: The author of "Forgetting Elena" and "The Joy of Gay Sex" is dead at 85. Thanks for the stories. And the sex advice.

Check Your Closets: The cherry red Gibson ES-345 Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) played at the “Enchantment Under The Sea” dance in Back To The Future is missing and Gibson, Universal, and filmmaker Doc Crotzer are on the hunt. The guitar that makes every kid want to play guitar was rented from Norm’s Rare Guitars in Tarzana, California and hasn't been seen in decades. If you’ve got a lead, call 1 (888) 345-1955 or send a message via www.LostToTheFuture.com.