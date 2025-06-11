E-bikes entered the resistance yesterday. A group of protesters placed eight or so of them in the driveway of Seattle's Federal Building. The e-bikes, owned by Lime, were eventually removed by federal officers who also ordered the protestors to disperse. By 9 p.m., federal officers had arrested two protestors and fired "at least one less-lethal round" on what, by all accounts, looked like a peaceful demonstration. Trump has made clear that he's comfortable sending federal troops to blue cities. The e-bike episode, however, didn't exactly cut it. He needs a little more than that to send boots onto our streets. Will that little more happen today?

Seattle's police Chief Shon Barnes told the Seattle City Council that Trump will likely throw him behind bars because he happens to believe in the law, not MAGA (the two, the law and MAGA, have nothing in common). Chief Shon Barnes frank statement revealed that LA is very much on everyone's mind.

Trump, who is preparing for a big ole military parade on his birthday, and threatens to direct great force at those who have anything to say about it, warned that the occupation of LA "is the first, perhaps, of many [occupations]." MAGA's leader, and America's first dictator, presently has 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines on streets of Los Angeles.

Do you want to be surprised? Well, sadly, you will have to find another story because this one doesn't contain a single surprise: "Trump orders names restored to Army bases honoring Confederate leaders." We get it. You are racist. You want to restore the dignity and domination of white men in a society that's already dominated by white men. But how long will you sing this old song?

The Left Needs to Grasp This Fact: The conservative movement is actually dead. You can no longer reach across the aisle because it's empty. All that exists at this point of American history is a movement, MAGA, which rejects anything that can be identified as human: living with others who do not live as you do, expanding your mind and experiences, reproductive rights, helping those in need. This anti-humanism has always been there, always been a part of our culture. And the mission of the left has, in its definition, worked to mitigate this anti-humanism. That's what being socialist, or social democrat, or Democrat can only be about: the political promotion of the all that makes the human the most social mammal.

Musk Waves a White Flag at MAGA: He now regrets saying all of those mean things about Trump on X. He went overboard. He lost his cool. He is now ready to put his money where his mouth is.

Public transportation also hates hot weather, which, as everyone knows, is caused by the excessive burning of fossil fuels. Seattle Times reports that Sound Transit blames Monday's "light rail breakdown in Redmond" on temperatures that reached and easily passed the 80s. These extreme conditions overwhelmed and crashed the system. When will this endless summer end? I miss those long winters. I miss the world captured in this line: "And the river got frozen / And the home got snowed in."

Apparently clouds will have something to say for the next few days. ("Stay a little while, child.") And the clouds are bring with them a friend we all know and love: wind. Both promise to keep temperatures away from the public transportation-hating 80s.

People get ready. We've already entered the season of smoke. A fire near Leavenworth is going for broke. It's closing down roads, it's threatening to send thousands of trees around the Bavarian-looking tourist town all the way to heaven. Meanwhile, the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has deployed "more than 200 firefighters" to Alberta, a province in a country that will never become America's 51st state, Canada, to combat fires that look exactly like the end of the world. And this is no exaggeration. As we fuss and fight over ICE, wildfires across "Canada are devouring land at a pace unseen in any year other than the historic 2023 season."

We must connect ICE with these fires in Canada and Washington. Why? Because the former is, by authoritarian means, creating a fake crisis in the US (making the lives of immigrants a living hell) that effectively replaces the democratic action and overall humanism that's needed to deal with a real crisis, climate catastrophe. This is the true source of MAGA's anti-humanism. This is why they are kicking down your front door.

I wish I could end Slog AM with this line: "Our revels now are ended. These our actors, As I foretold you, were all spirits, and Are melted into air, into thin air." But I can't close that way because our revels will certainly continue today and tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. So, instead, let's leave with an old-school dancehall tune by a reggae master who, by the way, will be in town tomorrow, Barrington Levy.