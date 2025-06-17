Trump Tells Tehran to Evacuate: On Monday, Israel struck an Iranian state TV station, and Iran leveled a pre-dawn airstrike against Israel, killing eight people. Later, Donald Trump of all people issued an evacuation order on Truth Social for all of Tehran, Iran's capital city that has a population of over 9 million people and a metropolitan area with a population of over 16 million people. Trump wrote, "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Peacing Out of G7: Trump made that post while attending the G7 Summit. After making that evacuation post, Trump dipped out of G7 and went back home. He said, "they [Iran] want to make a deal, and as soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here."

Sad News for Selig: Nothing gold can stay. Martin Selig, Seattle's real estate developer kingpin, is finding that out first hand. Over the last year, Selig's given up 19 of the 30 downtown office buildings he owns after pandemic vacancies left him with more than $850 million in loans. Recently, Selig defaulted on a on a $378 million debt and had to transfer nine of his buildings to a "custodial receiver." A month earlier, he lost a different building due to a loan trouble. Martin! How are you going to shell out big bucks to sway a Seattle election when you can't even pay to keep your real estate empire intact?

The Weather: Beautiful, sunny, and 70s today. Later this week? Probably kind of shitty and wet-ish.

Health Data Snitching: The Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) said it reported Medicaid data to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which is a requirement under federal law. After receiving that data, CMS turned around and gave it to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the freak at the helm of the U.S. Health and Human Services, ordered this transfer of health information as part of a push to trim federal spending by identifying and removing undocumented immigrants from Medicaid rolls. So, now Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has access to Washingtonian's health data.

No Captain Allears Here: The guy Donald Trump picked to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Bryan Bedford, said he was certified to fly aircraft commercially—he even wrote it in his biography at Regional Airlines where he's been CEO since 1999. Politico found out that was a farce. While he is a licensed private pilot, he does not have any commercial credentials. He's at least been saying this lie say since 2010, according to the archival versions of the Regional Airlines website. The Department of Transportation said: "Bryan never misrepresented his credential; it was an administrative error that was immediately corrected."

Domed Up at the Capitol: Washington state legislators haven't been able to get dome since the 1990s. I mean, uh, get up to the dome of the Capitol building. That could change! A provision in the new capital budget requires that 10 legislators get a guided tour of the dome during the fiscal year. Another 10 will get a tour the following year. Let the legislators up into the dome! That's something we can all believe in.

Rest in Hell: The Whole Foods on Broadway in that gray area that's kind of Capitol Hill and kind of First Hill is dying. The company cited “performance and growth potential” as the reason for the closure. The store's last day is on June 20th.

New Bill Could Privatize Public Lands: The text of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee budget reconciliation bill "forces the arbitrary sale of at least 2 million acres of Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands in 11 Western states over the next five years," according to the Wilderness Society. The bill highlights over 250 million acres of land that could be eligible for this sale. You can take a look at this interactive map and see how it could fuck up your favorite public lands.

New Approval Ratings Are Here: Personally, I'd expect far more disapproval for this president, but maybe not everyone hates fascism.

New @gelliottmorris.com poll has:

- Trump at 42%-56% (-14) approval

- Ds up in generic ballot, 45%-37% (+8)

- Trump underwater on the big issues

This Trump thing ain't going well 👇

www.gelliottmorris.com/p/trump-appr...



[image or embed] — Simon Rosenberg (@simonwdc.bsky.social) June 16, 2025 at 6:22 AM

Minnesota Gunman Did the Rounds: Vance Boelter, the man arrested and charged with two counts of murder using a firearm, visited two other homes belonging to Democratic Minnesota representatives that night he injured Democratic Sen. John Hoffman and his wife and killed Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband. At one home, the representative was on vacation. At the other house, the presence of a police officer dispatched to check on the representative scared Boelter away.

At the Hoffman House: Boelter shot Sen. John Hoffman nine times. He shot Hoffman's wife, Yvette Hoffman, eight times. Yvette threw herself on her adult daughter, Hope, to shield her from the bullets. Once the gunman left, Hope, unscathed, called for help. Miraculously, the Hoffman's survived.

Mona Lisa's Frown: Staff at Paris' Louvre museum walked off the job with no notice on Monday. They were striking because of bad work conditions. The Louvre is filled with "water leaks, dangerous temperature swings, outdated infrastructure, and foot traffic far beyond what the museum can handle," according to the Associated Press, and workers are sick of it. The Mona Lisa—can I call the Mona Lisa a frigid bitch or is that not cool?—is central to this problem. Everyone wants to see the fucking Mona Lisa because it's a piece of art they've heard of. Twenty thousand of these philistines crowd into the Salle des États where Miss Mona lives to snap a pic of her. This is hell for the staff. French President Emmanuel Macron announced renovations to spruce up the Louvre and improve the Mona Lisa Problem, but staff says it's too little too late.

You Can Have a Little Cancer-Causing Asbestos as a Treat: For decades, health advocates have been trying to kill the use of all asbestos in the United States since, you know, it causes cancer. Now, Trump's Environmental Protection Agency is trying to halt the enforcement of the ban and reconsider a ruling on prohibiting "white" asbestos—the last type of asbestos still in use in our country, which is banned in 50 other countries. "White" asbestos causes lung cancer and mesothelioma and is bad.

A song for your Tuesday: This song... it's too catchy. Forgive me.