Iran Refuses to Back Down: Yesterday, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to demand that Iran surrender. Well, at least he posted on Truth in all caps “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.” In another post, he threatened the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, writing, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Several news outlets are reporting on Trump’s “statements” as though these were official proclamations made via professional press releases and not unhinged social media posts spewed out by an elderly man with brain rot. Terrifying.

In Related News: “Iran Is Preparing Missiles for Possible Retaliatory Strikes on U.S. Bases, Officials Say.” Cue “This Is Fine” dog.

More Bad News! Sounds like the federal appeals court is cool with Trump using California’s National Guard to continue protecting ICE agents! This comes after a district court judge deemed Trump’s use of the National Guard illegal. And it's possible none of that will matter because Defense Secretary Pete Hedseth told a Senate hearing today that "we'll see" if the administration will follow a Supreme Court decision on military deployment in US cities. TOTALLY NORMAL COUNTRY WE’VE GOT HERE.

City Council Approves StarChase Technology: In an 8-1 vote yesterday, Seattle City Council approved the SPD’s new GPS launcher. “Rather than needing a warrant, if there is reasonable suspicion, the officer can shoot the cylinder-shaped device onto a car,” writes the Seattle Times. The goal, according to the SPD, is to cut down on high-speed chases. The local ACLU folks have some doubts. Still, the device will be installed on 25 patrol cars as part of a two-year pilot program. Alexis Mercedes Rinck was the only council member to vote against the bill.

Speaking of Car Chases: A car drove off the Edmonds ferry dock after the driver was pursued by cops in two separate incidents Tuesday night. Two people died, and three people were injured and taken to Harborview.

Speaking of Cops: Public safety agencies in King County will “enhance” radio communication encryption this year. SPD says it’s “to improve the safety of officers and the communities they serve,” but Sgt. Michaud also cited the time in 2020 when the SPD broadcasted false info about Proud Boys during Seattle’s BLM protests. “Several officers were later reprimanded,” wrote the Seattle Times. LOL. I don’t trust anything that lessens police transparency and accountability in 2025. An SFD spokesperson said Seattle Fire Department Live and its Real-Time 911 sites will not be impacted.”

RIP, Chef: Chef and Food Network star Anne Burrell died yesterday. She was 55.

Fuck You, Tennessee: And I say that as someone who lived in Nashville for a decade. This morning, the Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law that restricts gender transition care for minors. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, writing, “By retreating from meaningful judicial review exactly where it matters most, the court abandons transgender children and their families to political whims.”

But Wait, It Gets Worse: The Trump Administration is closing the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ Youth Specialized Service effective July 17. As Abe Asher wrote in our Queer Issue earlier this month, “Since it was launched in 2022, the crisis number has fielded some 14.5 million calls—1.3 million of which have been directed to the specialized services line for LGBTQ youth.” And the Trevor Project saw a “700 percent increase in young people reaching out to crisis services” the day after November’s election.

If You Need Help: The Trevor Project is still going strong, offering 24/7 help 365 days a year to folks 24 and younger, via text, phone, and online chat. Trans Lifeline is also available by calling 877-565-8860 or visiting translifeline.org. Both organizations also accept donations, should you have some extra bucks and want to give the finger to bigots. Donate to the Trevor Project here and Trans Lifeline here.

Ladies and Gentlemen, We Are Floating in Space: Astronomers have taken the most detailed photo of a galaxy ever seen. It features 1,000 colors! Just imagine yourself floating out there, among the 1,000 colors, away from all the chaos on Earth. Beautiful.

“HIV-Ending Drug” Comes to America: “Lenacapavir, given as a twice-yearly injection, can prevent someone from being infected with HIV,” reports The Guardian. And researchers say it could be made for just $25 a year! Wow! Amazing, right? Manufacturer Gilead hasn’t said how much they’ll charge, “but it … is likely to be on par with current preventive medications at about $25,000 (£18,400) a year.” I hate it here.

The Florida Panthers Won the Stanley Cup: Which means Corey Perry lost the Stanley Cup. Again. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Speaking of Hockey: Season tickets for Seattle’s new PWHL team go on sale this week.

Looking for Something to Do Today? The Atlantic Street Center’s 24th Annual Juneteenth Celebration is today at the Rainier Beach Community Center from 5 p.m.–8 p.m. and it’s free!