The War Is Over! (If You Want It): On Monday evening, Israel and Iran supposedly “agreed” to a ceasefire to end a war that began on June 12, according to a delusional Trump and ABC News. Trump posted the news on Truth Social, beginning the statement with an all-caps, “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE!” as though he was making a drunken toast at a graduation party. He ended the post by signing “DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” like a bumbling grandpa text messaging his tween grandson for the first time. The man contains multitudes.

But It Didn’t Last Long: It’s almost as though senile Truth Social posts don’t carry any actual weight because both countries violated their individual 12-hour ceasefires. Trump responded by, once again, posting on Truth Social: “ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” lol lol lol this is real life

Here’s How Local Officials Feel: KUOW has a roundup of what local elected officials have said in response to Trump’s strikes against Iran. Cantwell is calling for “diplomacy and alliance building” (we’re past that, ma’am) and Murray points out that Trump does not have the unilateral authority to start [a war with Iran].” Okay but he’s just… doing shit. Without authority. So.

Speaking of Trump’s Social Media Habits: I’m getting really fucking tired of news outlets “reporting” Trump’s Truth Social rants as “orders” and “statements.” They’re nothing more than hysterical rants by an old man with a phone. Stop giving validity to this nonsense! Stop allowing him to DISCUSS WAR AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND FEDERAL ISSUES while hiding behind his phone! Make him do his job! Make him address the people and the press with this shit! AHHHHHH!!!!!!

In Related News: Did you know there is a little portable pillow designed specifically for screaming into? This isn’t an endorsement; I don’t know if it’s any better than any other memory foam-packed pillow. Just something I came across while looking for new ways to relieve my skyrocketing anxiety. It’s cute and it has a grommet so you can just, you know, clip it to a bag and scream on the go.

56,397: According to ICE’s latest data, more than 56,000 immigrants are locked up in ICE facilities across the country. It’s possibly the highest number of detained immigrants in US history. Austin Kocher, a professor at Syracuse University, breaks it down: “Nearly a third of all people held in ICE detention now have no criminal history. … [Since the start of the Trump Administration] There has been nearly a 14x growth in the number of people detained at any one time without criminal histories.” BuT hE sAiD iT wAs AbOuT tHe DaNgErOuS cRiMiNaLs!

It Gets Worse: Yesterday, the Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to “restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands.” What does this mean? Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson summed it up in their 19-page dissent, writing, “The government has made clear in word and deed that it feels itself unconstrained by law, free to deport anyone anywhere without notice or an opportunity to be heard.”

It Gets Weirder: Florida is building a detention center in the Everglades to “temporarily hold migrants,” and people are calling it “Alligator Alcatraz.” Miami’s mayor argues it could be “devastating” to the environment (duh), but the state’s AG, James Uthmeier, said, “[If] people, get out, there's not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide." A totally normal way to think about fellow humans! Not at all psychotic!

Honestly, Get Fucked, ICE: Organizers have cancelled this year’s Duwamish River Festival because participants are concerned about being targeted by immigration enforcement. “My biggest concern was exposing our community members that could be affected by ICE to any danger or safety issues,” organizer Magdalena Angel-Cano told the Seattle Times. “Not even just immigrants. I’m a citizen and have fear just because of the color of my skin and how I look.” Infuriating.

Another Thing to Scream Into: Here’s a nice young woman showing us how to make a Scream Box. Should you need it.

Another Way to Relax: Tidepooling! The Seattle Times says the Puget Sound will experience one of the lowest tides of the year this week. It’s the perfect opportunity to spot sea creatures! Check out this really lovely photo essay from Stranger contributor Madison Kirkman to learn more about what kinds of creatures (and queers!) you could run into while canvassing the coastline. There’s something called a nudibranch!!! Cuuuuute!

It’s Election Day in New York: Who’s gonna win the Democratic primary? Cuomo? Mamdani? The New York Times says we probably won’t know tonight. Since it’s a ranked-choice election, voters can choose up to five candidates. If neither guy gets more than 50% of first-place votes, officials will have to tally up the second-through-fifth place votes, which wouldn’t happen until July 1.

Here Is a Song I've Been Listening to a Lot Lately, So I Don't Get Lost in the Noise: