Israel-Iran Conflict Update: Apparently, it’s over, and both countries are claiming to have “won.” As for the US’ involvement, that’s also done, and it was a big success, huge. Maybe. Marco Rubio and Trump are saying the US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities was mission accomplished and the country is “much further away” from producing a nuclear weapon, but Trump is also acknowledging that damage “could be limited” while also saying everything was “obliterated.” Meanwhile, a preliminary classified report says the strike only set Iran’s nuclear program back a few months. I’m so tired. Everyone’s a liar. Trust no one. Take a nap.

I absolutely hate it when people redundantly say or write “completely and totally”—especially when it's a demented, corrupt president boasting about the outcome of a bombing. — editaurus (@davesegal.bsky.social) June 25, 2025 at 9:18 AM

ITMFA: Yesterday, the House voted to table the impeachment article against Trump for “abuse of power” for his unauthorized strikes against Iran. Rep. Al Green had introduced the article of impeachment, saying, “I do this because no one person should have the power to take over 300 million people to war without consulting with the Congress of the United States of America. I do this because I understand that the Constitution is going to be meaningful or it’s going to be meaningless.” The final vote was 344-79, with 344 voting to kill the article. The Washington Dems who voted with Republicans are Kim Schrier, Adam Smith, Marilyn Strickland, Marie Cluesenkamp Perez, Rick Larsen, and Suzan DelBene.

Andrew Cuomo Lost: Zohran Mamdani got 43.5 percent of first-place votes in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday, while Cuomo only racked up 36.3 percent. The city used rank choice voting, so voters could choose up to five candidates in order of preference. While official results won’t be confirmed until July 1, there’s virtually no way Cuomo could mathematically defeat Mamdani, and Cuomo conceded Tuesday night.

"Andrew Cuomo is visibly upset and people are crying" — Stella Sacco (@antlervel.vet) June 24, 2025 at 7:34 PM

No Vacation For Congress: Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday that “NO ONE GOES ON VACATION” until they pass his stupid bill. He also wrote on Truth that Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, but look how that turned out. The bill is currently in the upper chamber, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune wants a vote this week, even though everyone is still arguing over several key provisions. It’s kind of a mess, and maybe Elon wasn’t wrong when he called it a “disgusting abomination.” (Takes one to know one har har.)

Big Balls Is Out: Nineteen-year-old DOGE employee Edward Coristine—known as Big Balls to his grandmother—has left the White House. Neither side is saying why, but the White House confirmed Coristine’s departure, telling WIRED, “Edward Coristine resigned yesterday.” How long before Elon announces that Big Balls is his long-lost love child and the two do an about face money grab and co-author a book called Big Bawls: How Father-and-Son Incels Found the Strength to Feel and go on a multi-year global book tour and spill all of Trump’s secrets?

Seattle’s War on Graffiti Continues: City Attorney Ann Davison wants to make graffiti artists and taggers pay for their own clean-up. She introduced legislation to the city council’s public safety committee that would allow her to use civil litigation against the taggers in addition to criminal prosecution. "These individuals are responsible for extraordinary financial costs to the City and property owners,” she said. But it’s only an extraordinary fiscal cost because you make it an extraordinary fiscal cost, you ding dongs! Last year, Seattle spent more than $6 million to clean up graffiti, and for what? Because some NIMBYs in Shoreline think it makes the city look “trashy” or feel “unsafe”? We have real problems in this city. Grow up.

Speaking of Scams: (Because graffiti clean-up is a scam.) People are getting text messages from the supposed “Seattle Department of Motor Vehicles (BMV)” (their typo, not mine) threatening legal action if they don’t pay fictional traffic tickets “in accordance with Seattle Administrative Code 15C-16.003.” Don’t fall for it! Don’t click the links! Just delete it or report it and move on with your life! You’re better than this!

In Better Local News: Seattle will ban rent-setting software like RealPage! The city council voted unanimously last night to pass the Cathy Moore-sponsored bill. The Seattle Times writes, “The new law bans any service that compiles rent prices, occupancy rates and other data from private or public sources and then uses an algorithm to recommend rent prices to more than one landlord.” GOOD. If you’re unfamiliar, our story earlier this year shows how widespread and problematic such software is (it basically amounts to price-fixing, which is illegal! And artificially inflates our rent). One lawsuit claimed that RealPage-using landlords control almost two thirds of the apartments in Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, Central District, South Lake Union, and Queen Anne.

Is This What Cleaning Up Downtown Looks Like? Seattle’s City Council was busy yesterday! Along with everything else mentioned above, they also voted 6-2 to approve the installation of dozens of eight-foot-tall digital advertising and service kiosks throughout the city. They’re big and ugly and privately owned. CM Sara Nelson says the passive income and service features make it a “win-win for everyone.” She also lives in a fantasy world where glowing advertisements would function as a “gathering place.” CMs Cathy Moore and Alexis Mercedes Rinck voted against them. The first 30 kiosks, to be installed downtown, are expected to draw in “$1.1 million a year,” and that money is required to be used to revitalize downtown. “The bulk of the revenue will go back to IKE Smart City, which is responsible for upkeep of the machines,” writes the Seattle Times. Sounds like a shitty deal. That’ll clean up like one-sixth of the graffiti around here.

I Wonder How Much It Would Cost to Put This Picture of My Dog at the Corn Palace on the New Advertising Kiosk:

Johnny Waffles. MS

