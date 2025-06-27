SCOTUS Rules on Birthright Citizenship Case: But not on birthright citizenship. The six hollowed out corpses of the nine-justice Supreme Court ruled that federal judges had overstepped when temporarily pausing the enforcement of Trump's executive order. The court will allow Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship can go into effect in 30 days. BUT, they did not rule on the constitutionality of upending birthright citizenship... which seems like an important thing to do, especially in this context. But what do I know? I'm no ghoul in a black robe with unfettered power. Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the decision, “a travesty for the rule of law.”

This Is a Huge Deal: No more nationwide injunctions? This SCOTUS ruling limits the main legal tool judges had to resist Trump and stall executive orders. Now, only class action lawsuits can challenge these orders.

all of the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence about executive power - all of it - can be replaced with a simple flow chart. is the president a Republican? if so it’s ok. if not, it’s presumptively not ok. — Peter (@notalawyer.bsky.social) June 27, 2025 at 7:18 AM

In Other SCOTUS News: A 4-4 decision upheld a block prohibiting Oklahoma from using government money for a religious charter school, and rejected Texas's effort to limit kids' access to porn, but they did allow parents to pull their children from classes that teach LGBTQ books. And in the usual 6-3 split, they ruled that Planned Parenthood can't use Medicaid laws to fight state-level efforts to defund them. In her dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote: “Today’s decision is likely to result in tangible harm to real people... At a minimum, it will deprive Medicaid recipients in South Carolina of their only meaningful way of enforcing a right that Congress has expressly granted to them. And, more concretely, it will strip those South Carolinians—and countless other Medicaid recipients around the country—of a deeply personal freedom: the ‘ability to decide who treats us at our most vulnerable.’”

Fourth of July Cancelled in SeaTac: No, no, this isn't some commentary on the state of the world. The city is cancelling any and all festivities at Angle Lake Park due to public safety concerns. Last year, Angle Lake's Fourth of July shindig drew more than 10,000 people. That's three times the capacity than the park should safely hold. And, only 10 officers were on duty. This year, the threat of overcrowding complicated by understaffing of first responders means no party. Officials say last year's drone show debacle, where 55 of 200 drones dropped like stones into the lake, is not the reason for the cancellation. You can swim at the lake on Independence Day this year, but that's it.

More Measles in King County: Public Health – Seattle & King County identified two more measles cases in the region, this time in an adult and child. Washington has now seen 10 confirmed cases of measles this year. Get vaccinated, guys.

The Weather: Another day of clouds and then the sun and summer returns. Not for good, though. Never for good.

Grocery Workers Might Strike: A few weeks ago, 97 percent of the union representing 30,000 grocery employees from stores like QFC, Fred Meyer, and Safeway voted to authorize a strike due to dissatisfaction with wages, working conditions, and staffing. The threat of such a massive strike seems to have been a wakeup call for the companies, because this week, they're voting on their latest contract proposal and the union is recommending that their members vote "yes." We'll see! The final tally should be in late tonight.

It's Supervillain Wedding Weekend: Ah, look, St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy is already celebrating Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's cursed wedding. Celebrities like "Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Usher Raymond, and a raft of Kardashians" according to the New York Times, have already arrived. The whole thing is shrouded in secrecy. For now.

Looking for a new place to bike ride? Try under the freeway! No, really. The Seattle Parks Department just unveiled its $314,000 overhaul of the mountain bike skills park underneath the I-5 colonnade on the downslope between Capitol Hill and Eastlake.

Sore Loser Alert: You already conceded, Andrew Cuomo, just go away. If only it were that simple. Giant sore loser Cuomo will register as an independent and run against democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the general election for mayor of New York. Does he have a humiliation kink? What's even funnier is incumbent NYC mayor and friend of Turkey Eric Adams is also running in the general as an independent. These two will surely split the clown vote and hurt their chances of winning even more.

Meanwhile, Mamdani Keeps Inspiring a Movement: The young people are inspired.

Generational change is coming: Since Zohran Mamdani won on Tuesday night, more than 1100 young people have reached out to @runforsomething.net to explore a run for local office — one of our biggest spikes of the year yet. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman.bsky.social) June 26, 2025 at 7:32 AM

Another Bling Ring Is Definitely a Recession Indicator: Brad Pitt is the latest in the string of celebrity robberies around Los Angeles. This week burglars broke into his $5 million Los Feliz home and ransacked it. He's been off in Europe promoting some movie I won't see. In recent months, burglars have hit the LA homes of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Austin Butler, and Olivier Giroud of the Los Angeles Football Club.