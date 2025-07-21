Good Morning! The weather gods are giving us a mellow Monday: partly cloudy, highs around 78. It’s weather to ease into the week with.

Let’s do the news.

Check Your Mail: It’s officially primary season, and chances are, if your ballot isn’t already in the stack of mail on your counter, it’s eagerly waiting for you in your mailbox. I know it feels like we just did this, but this is an important one. Just in Seattle alone, we’re voting for three city council seats, city attorney, and the mayor. So let’s go get ourselves a whole new city government. If you’re not registered yet, don’t worry. You’ve got a week (July 28) to get on those voter rolls. Stranger Managing Editor Megan Seling answered every question you might have about getting that ballot where it needs to go, and if you want to know who to vote for, you can read The Stranger’s Election Control Board voter guide here.

Look Mom, We’re on TV! Our local elections got some national attention this week. The Nation featured Katie Wilson’s campaign, calling her Seattle’s answer to Mamdani. “She embodies the policies and hopes and dreams of most of us in Seattle who can’t figure out how to pay for childcare and rent increases and healthcare, or those of us who recognize and want to provide the solutions for these issues,” they said. CNN turned their spotlight on city attorney candidate Erika Evans as part of a movement of former federal workers who left their jobs after Trump was elected, and are now running for office specifically to fight his policies.

I hope you’re not flying on Alaska or Horizon Air today. So far at SeaTac, 56 Alaska and Horizon flights had been canceled and 62 had been delayed, after the airline grounded their entire fleet for three hours last night because of an IT outage. If you are flying today, check your flight status before you head to the airport, and I sure hope this is obvious, but don’t yell at anyone. Everyone in that airport is having a bad day today.

Did you survive the I-5 closures this weekend? WSDOT would like to congratulate you with some otters.

Free Gui: Guilherme “Gui” Silva, a Brazilian immigrant, lawyer, and muralist, was detained by ICE earlier this month on San Juan Island. Silva was a lawyer in Brazil, and moved to the US about eight years ago to pursue his art. He has a four-year-old daughter with his now ex-wife, and is expecting a child in just a few months with his wife Rachel Leidig. Two Fridays ago, masked ICE agents followed Silva from his home in unmarked vehicles, pulled him from his car, confiscated his cellphone, and detained him. When he asked to see an arrest warrant, they refused. Silva is married to an American citizen and is currently in legal proceedings to apply for a green card. The only blemish on his record that the Seattle Times was able to find was a $100 speeding ticket. The Department of Homeland Security said they detained him because he overstayed his tourist visa, which, let’s say it again together: is a civil violation.

Update from Gaza: Yesterday, while starving Palestinians were rushing toward a convoy of aid trucks from the World Food Program, Israeli tanks and snipers shot into the crowd of civilians, killing and wounding dozens. “The episode was the latest in a string of episodes in which Gazans lost their lives as they gathered to get food,” the New York Times wrote. Hold on, let me fix that for them: The episode was the latest in a string of episodes in which the Israeli military slaughtered starving Gazans while they tried to access humanitarian aid, after explicitly committing to stay away from aid missions.

Trump Is Making Europe a Union Again: Nothing makes you consider getting back with your ex quite like getting on Hinge and seeing Trump doing the YMCA. After years of crumbling public trust, the European Union took one look at Trump and decided it might be worth making it work. They’re making new trade deals with countries that don’t set tariff rates in the morning from their golden toilet. They’re resetting their relationship with Britain post-Brexit. Denmark, which has historically been pretty skeptical of the EU, just found that almost three-fourths of Danes trust the Union. Must be nice.

Only Racists Get New Stadiums: Trump has demanded that the NFL’s Washington Commanders—who, until 2020, had a racist team name referring to Native Americans—revert to their old, racist name if they want to build a new stadium in DC. “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back,” he wrote on Truth Social. Dibs on the Washington Whatevers for our regional softball league.

“Should ICE Agents Be Allowed to Wear Masks?” No.

Some Good News, for Once: Over the weekend, the number of missing people in Kerr County, Texas, where the July 4 floods hit the hardest, dropped from 97 to 3. And the number dropped overwhelmingly because people were confirmed safe.

This Snake Knows How to Get Rid of a Body: Florida scientists have finally figured out how bones go in the invasive Burmese Python, but don’t come out. Turns out, when the 18-foot carnivores decide to gobble up a whole alligator or deer, they secrete a “bone-digesting cell” that was specially designed by Mother Nature after she watched too many mob movies. By the time it comes out the other end, there isn’t a bone fragment in sight. The Everglades are home to tens of thousands of these giant carnivorous snakes, after one too many Florida Men released their pets into the wild.

Capitol Hill Block Party Was This Weekend! If you missed it, don’t worry. We were there and we have so much to share. Here’s a little teaser from Stranger Social Media Editor Christian Parocco.