Israel Deliberately Attacks, Kills Journalists: A targeted Israeli airstrike Sunday night killed five Al Jazeera journalists, including the prolific reporter Anas al-Sharif, 28, who was previously threatened by Israel. They were inside a tent for journalists outside al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City when the attack occurred. It killed seven people in total. Israel took credit for the strike. In the statement, they claimed al-Sharif "served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF forces." The Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement that "Israel’s pattern of labelling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom." Al Jazeera called the killing of its reporters "a desperate attempt to silence voices in anticipation of the occupation of Gaza." This is far from the first time Israel has blatantly killed journalists during this war; they've killed 237.

Al Jazeera Media Network condemns the targeted assassination of its correspondents Anas Al Sharif and Mohammeel Qraiqea, along with photographers Ibrahim Al Thaher, and Mohamed Nofal, by Israeli forces. #JournalismIsNotACrime



[image or embed] — Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) August 10, 2025 at 10:52 PM

Last words: In his last social media post, Al-Sharif's called silence in the face of this genocide complicity.

Barely an hour ago, Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif warned us all: “If this madness doesn’t end, Gaza will be reduced to ruins, its people’s voices silenced, their faces erased — and history will remember you as silent witnesses to a genocide you chose not to stop.” Israel just killed him.



[image or embed] — Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 2:09 PM

It's Tariff Time: Last week, international imports coming in at Seattle and Tacoma ports dropped by about 25 percent, according to KING 5. That's bad for businesses and for consumers. With fewer import-carrying ships coming in, the shipping options for exporters decline, and prices for many goods could increase as much as 20 percent. "All of those goods now have a 20 percent increase in cost at the border, and that's getting passed on through the wholesaler to the retailer and eventually to us," Port of Seattle Commission president Ryan Calkins said. Just when you thought life couldn't get any more expensive! Isn't America so great now?

Homicides Schmomicides: Murder is down in King County and Seattle. National trends saw violent killings dip in 2023. Seattle and King County, always a bit behind the times, didn't mirror that trend until last year. Now, this year, we're seeing 22 percent fewer homicides in the area, with 47 in King County by the end of June (compared to 61 last year). That's on track with the 20 percent dip in fatal violence across the board in 400 American cities. Additionally, in the country, and especially in our area, gun violence is down. The world is not as bad as certain media outlets (*cough* television news *cough*) want you to think.

And Yet: Despite similarly falling crime rates in Washington DC, Trump is planning to mobilize the National Guard to help local law enforcement tackle what he called "totally out of control" crime and homelessness.

Meanwhile: The Trump administration finds itself in court on Monday to determine whether deploying National Guard troops in response to Los Angeles protests over immigration raids violated federal law. Trump federalized California National Guard members and sent them to LA to keep order, which seems like a clear overstep since "the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act prevents the president from using the military as a domestic police force," according to the Associated Press. California wants a San Francisco federal judge to return control of the troops to the state and to stop "using military troops in California" to carry out "federal law or any civilian law enforcement functions."

The Weather: It's boiling out there. Hot! A heat advisory for the Seattle area is in effect until late Tuesday night. Today is the coolest of the hot days with temperatures in the low 80s.

Catch a Shower This Week: The annual Perseid meteor shower peaks this week on Wednesday night. A bright moon may limit how many meteors you can spy, however.

Australia to Recognize Palestinian State: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia will join the ranks of France, Britain, and Canada and will recognize Palestine's statehood.

Shots Fired Over Shots: On Friday, a Georgia man armed with five guns drove to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta and opened fire at the facade, littering four buildings with bullet holes and killing one police officer. He was found dead in a nearby building. The man, 30, targeted the CDC because he believed the COVID-19 vaccine made him depressed and suicidal. This anti-vaccine rhetoric literally kills.

Colorado Cooks: The Keystone State is dealing with one of the largest wildfires in state history. The Lee Fire has gobbled up more than 167 square miles west of Denver and is only 6 percent contained. On Saturday, authorities evacuated 179 incarcerated people from the Rifle Correctional Center as the fire neared.

Wisconsin Drowns: Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the Badger State cut power, closed roadways, and even—gasp—caused the cancellation of the last day of the Wisconsin State Fair. Don't forget! None of these natural disasters are normal despite the new normal of our climate change-ravaged world.

Head Case: Two Japanese boxers fighting in separate bouts on the same card both sustained head injuries and died from subdural hematomas just one day apart.

LA Labubu Larceny: A group of thieves stole $7,000 worth of Labubu dolls—those monstrous little collectible creatures I'm positive 90 percent of people are pretending to like for clout and 10 percent of people actually like—from an LA store.

A song for your Monday: Um, just cause it's sweltering.