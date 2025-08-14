Here Come the Christian Nationalists (Again): According to sources who spoke to PubliCola, the city is expected to allow the anti-gay, anti-trans evangelical musician Sean Feucht to host an intentionally provocative Christian supremacist rally and concert at Cal Anderson Park later this month. Erica C. Barnett reports that “The city considered denying the permit on security grounds—police will be stretched thin across multiple big events over the busy Labor Day weekend—but ultimately did not want to risk a First Amendment lawsuit from Feucht’s group.” Did they learn nothing from May’s “Rattle in Seattle”?

Mayor Harrell’s Chief of Staff Resigns: I wanted to make a joke about how it’s probably because he’s the one who fucked up the Election Night cake, but Jeremy Racca actually went on unpaid leave in July to focus on his health after multiple cardiac events. Nothing really funny about that. “If I were 100% healthy, I’d still be in the job,” he told the Seattle Times.

Hilary Franz Accused of Ignoring Abuse: In a new lawsuit, a former staffer is claiming that the former Commissioner of Public Lands (and gubernatorial candidate) retaliated against her after she reported an abusive relationship with Franz’s general counsel Daniel Teimouri. The staffer, Bailey Boyd, alleges that after she told Franz about the abuse multiple times, Franz excluded her from work-related travel and meetings. According to KUOW, Teimouri was sentenced to 60 days of home monitoring and 5 years probation after he pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic violence assault this April. Franz claims the allegations are false; a trial is scheduled for next July.

Hold Your Breath: The Bear Gulch fire is still burning on the Olympic Peninsula and wind gusts may carry some of that smoky air our way for the next few days. National Weather Service meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz told the Seattle Times, “folks around King County will likely notice haze, smell some smoke and see vibrant sunrises and sunsets.”

Don’t Give Trump Any Ideas: Russia is restricting calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, claiming the apps are being used to “involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities.” WhatsApp reportedly has 96 million monthly users, and Telegram serves more than 89 million monthly users.

People Love Guns: In May, Gov. Bob Ferguson signed into law a bill that requires Washington residents to get a permit (and pass live-fire training) in order to purchase a gun. It goes into effect in 2027. Concealed carry licenses have jumped in the wake of the news. Last year, residents applied for fewer than 6,000 new concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), according to the Washington State Standard. This year, Washington residents have already applied for 14,000 additional CPLs.

Release the Epstein Files: Trump’s attempts to distract the nation from the fact that Attorney General Pam Bondi told him his name appears in the Epstein files continue to fail. Now, “several” survivors of Epstein’s abuse, who have not yet gone public, are expected to join Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California and Republican Representative Thomas Massie in a news conference on September 3, as lawmakers return to work.

LOL Fuck You, Abbott: Remember those Texas lawmakers who left the state to prevent Republicans from gerrymandering congressional maps to gain more Republican seats? They’re still holding down their respective forts in blue states, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is still pissed. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wanted the Democrats to be held in contempt, but an Illinois judge was like, “Nah.”

Not an Onion Headline: “Man Charged With Assaulting Federal Agent With Sandwich in D.C.” A 37-year-old man was taunting federal agents on Sunday, yelling things like, “Shame! Shame!” and (rightly) calling them fascists. He eventually threw what appears to be a footlong Subway sandwich at one of the officers, hitting him in the chest, and yes, there is video. After he was detained, he reportedly said, “I did it. I threw the sandwich.” Put it on my tombstone.

The Sandwich Didn’t Scare Them Away: The Federal troops in DC have made 66 arrests in the past two days, according to White House officials, who are always honest and never, ever corrupt. Officials also say their little police puppets will start doing encampment sweeps as part of their patrol, which DO NOT REDUCE CRIME. This is what you trained so hard to do, buddies? Be beat cops for a fascist dictator? Honestly, if I were them, I’d be throwing sandwiches at myself.

ProPublica spoke to about 150 people who had lived in homeless encampments when cities cleared them out in “sweeps.” We distributed notecards so people could tell us about the toll in their own words. ➡️ This is what they wrote: projects.propublica.org/impact-of-ho...



[image or embed] — ProPublica (@propublica.org) July 25, 2025 at 8:15 PM

ChatGPT Is Not Your Doctor: Or boyfriend or girlfriend or therapist. Regardless, a man developed bromism, a 19th-century psychiatric disorder, after replacing sodium chloride (table salt) with sodium bromide (used in cleaning products) because ChatGPT told him to. But before you laugh, consider this: People are growing increasingly desperate to access any kind of healthcare as doctors become increasingly harder to find and costs for care are going up. Sigh.

