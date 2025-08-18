Wonderful Weather We’re Having: It’s shaping up to be a beautiful, cloudy day with a high of 76. We’ll dip into the high-50s tonight before temps bounce back to 75 tomorrow. We’ll remain in the mid-70s until we hit the low-80s Friday and Saturday.

A Forest Still Burns: The weekend’s rain didn’t smother the Bear Gulch Fire near Lake Cushman on the Olympic Peninsula, The Seattle Times reports, but all that water did add some smoke. The human-caused fire has burned at least 8,368 acres since July 6. It’s only 3 percent contained.

Will they (the City) or won’t they… give Christian supremacist Sean Feucht a permit for a far-right “Revive in 25” rally and concert at Cal Anderson on August 30, or is the event going to move somewhere else? (The last Christian supremacist rally went terribly, no thanks to the Seattle Police Department for escalating a tense situation and arresting protesters.) Publicola first reported Thursday that the city would likely issue the permit for Feucht to use Cal Anderson, but then later updated the story: Last-minute conversations suggest the City may move the thing. It’s unclear who is a part of those conversations and what will happen as a result, sources tell The Stranger.

Who is this guy again? Feucht, like most Christian supremacists, is a messy bitch who lives for drama, to the detriment of our country. Feucht was known as a preacher and musician before the pandemic, but became a real celeb when he began touring the country to protest the mask mandates and public health measures that impacted all Americans, but were, in his view, persecuting Christians specifically. When that grift dried up, he found a new one: waging his “spiritual” war against the government, the left, and the woke mob, all of whom are, of course, trying to blot out his very important Godly message of unity and healing. The anti-gay, anti-trans Feucht claims his provocative events in blue cities are innocent worship services; people who object to his anti-pluralist, Christian-dominated vision for society are really anti-Christians manning the battlements of age-old demonic strongholds. He’s just like the bully who pushes someone and calls the teacher over when they push back. Feucht has deep connections to the White House and powerful figures on the Christian right.

ICYMI: To abide by a court order, the city has installed a 4-foot-high chain link and tarpaulin anti-masturbation fence at Denny Blaine. “Nooooo!” screamed the agonized public masturbators who discovered a fence they could hide behind, before melting into puddles of white goo. Anyway, everyone seems to think this stupid solution sucks, including the neighbors who forced it into being.

Our Mountains Aren’t Supposed to Melt: But they are. This illustrated guide from The Seattle Times will help you understand how climate change is destroying habitats essential to local wildlife. (Knowing won’t put a stop to it, but at least you’ll understand?)

First His Ass, Now a Beautiful Chest: Cal Raleigh is, as we all know, built different. During the second inning of the Little League Classic, he was decorated differently, too. To celebrate the occasion, he had a chest protector specially made with a photo collage of his coaches and teammates playing baseball as kids. The pictures looked like little baseball cards. It was mostly his girlfriend’s idea. It’s very sweet, and something interesting for him to look at whenever he plops that Big Dumper onto his Honey Bucket throne.

Bird Eternal: There’s a new 8-foot, 650-pound statue of WNBA superstar Sue Bird posed in a forever, ponytail-swishing layup outside Climate Pledge Area that, like all statues, will become a sort of Honey Bucket for birds.

Less Funny Shit: Somebody (or somebodies) has (or have) been throwing bags of dog poop at an LGBTQ youth center in Bell, California. Local police are searching for a suspect. A Los Angeles County Supervisor is giving the center $2,500 for new security cameras that might catch the perpetrator(s) stink-handed.

The Crime “Crackdown” in DC Continues: Federal agents arrested an immigrant delivery driver as he left a coffee shop Sunday morning. Videos taken by witnesses, including a Washington Post reporter, show six federal officers tackling the man, holding him down, sticking him with what appears to be a stun gun, and then hauling him off in an unmarked black van. Remember, the National Guard troops and federal agents occupying DC for this “crackdown” on bullshit claims of “bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor” are only there because a group of kids assaulted a racist 19-year-old DOGE staffer known as “Big Balls” (an “incredible young man,” according to President Donald Trump) in Dupont Circle.

Eight Dicks Leave One: A Ring doorbell caught eight federal agents posing with a pro-immigrant banner in a public park, tearing it down, and, like Indiana Jones swapping a golden idol for a sandbag, leaving behind a dildo. According to Mother Jones, the banner has been replaced, and the “park is full of chalk art denouncing the occupation.”

As if this week were not bizarre enough: Mount Pleasant residents tell me a group of federal agents gathered for a photo-op near a pro-immigrant banner, pictured below, then tore it down. In its place, they left a dildo. A neighbor's Ring camera captured the whole thing...



[image or embed] — Alex Koma (@alexkoma.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 11:03 AM

Escalation Incoming: Republican Govs. from West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio will deploy hundreds more National Guard troops to join up with the 800 already in Washington, DC.

Who Needs Leakers When You Have Idiots: Papers with State Department markings left on a printer in a hotel in Alaska included the precise locations and times of President Donald Trump’s meetings with Vladimir Putin (with a seating chart) during Friday’s fail-summit, the phone numbers of US and Russian officials, and the phonetic pronunciation of Putin’s last name (POO-tihn). This wildly sloppy behavior is also known as a security breach.

A Town? The summit ended early, so lunch was cancelled, but the President and Putin were supposed to eat halibut Olympia, a filet with cracker crumbs and a mayonnaise-based sauce that may or not be named after our capital city. Or capital town, as The New York Times called it. We get it, New York Times. You’re a little confused about how places, as well as people, identify themselves.

An Important Meeting: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and an “extraordinary cadre of European leaders” are meeting with Trump this morning to protect Ukraine’s future. Putin has laid claim to Ukrainian land with false, mystical history. Trump, who has called for a cease-fire, told European leaders after the summit that he supported Ukraine ceding land to stop the war, according to The New York Times.

Thank You, “19-Year-Old Pop Sensation” Jim E. Brown: I love your hilarious songs.