The Feds Are Accessing Police License Plate Data: US Border Patrol is accessing police data from Flock Safety-brand automatic license plate readers (ALPR) in Washington state. According to a report from University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights, at least eight law enforcement agencies in the state enabled direct, 1:1 data sharing with Border Patrol. Border Patrol also accessed at least 10 agencies’ ALPR data without permission. In a limited number of cases, law enforcement conducted searches on behalf of ICE. Additionally, out-of-state police agencies accessed our data. All of this data sharing appears to have violated the Keep Washington Working Act. The Center’s director told King 5 she worried the data was being used for immigration enforcement.

Flock Safety is Not So Safe: The report said that there are serious questions about transparency and the accuracy of Flock’s own descriptions of its network of 80,000 solar-powered, AI-powered cameras across 49 states. The company has shared police data with the feds before. As the Urbanist wrote in June, these cameras are threatening our status as a sanctuary state. Amazon just partnered with Flock to allow law enforcement to request footage from Ring doorbell users.

Blueball: Up two runs in the 7th inning, The Mariners surrendered a three-run homer to Toronto, and scored no more. The magical season is done. The M’s are pecked. The Big Dumper is tearstained. The 48th failure is complete. Seattle is not going to the World Series. I come from a family of Cubs fans. Take those shoes off your head, slip them on, and walk it off.

ICYMI: Nathalie has some strange theories about the Mariners and curses. She threatened to quit unless we printed them.

Meanwhile, I have only one thing to say to those M’s: You tried your best.

Weather: Like the heart of a Mariners fan, the day will start cloudy and gradually clear. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain after 11 am. Rain is just as likely on Thursday.

They Could Use Rain Over Yonder: The Seattle Times reports that with one exception, the state cut every “person, farm, ranch, irrigation ditch and company drawing water from rivers, streams and reservoirs” in the Yakima River Basin. Cities like Cle Elum, Ellensburg, Prosser, Roslyn, Yakima received curtailment letters from the state. Everyone is still getting water inside of their homes, but residential cuts are a legitimate concern if conditions worsen in the years to come.

Denny Blaine Can Stay Open Until Spring: A judge says the city’s anti-masturbation fence, signage, and staffing are enough to keep the beach open until the next court hearing this Spring. As everyone knows, winter is prime nude beach weather.

Crisis Narrowly Averted? Police arrested a man at Atlanta’s airport after his family told police he was planning to shoot it up. Allegedly, he’d announced his plan over livestream. Police said they found an AR-15 and 27 rounds of ammo in his trunk.

He Isn’t Supposed to Do That: Crews got to work demolishing part of the White House’s East Wing for Trump’s 90,000 square foot, glass-walled ballroom without the approval of the National Capital Planning Commission. “Nothing will be torn down,” White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said to reporters this summer. If this were a metaphor, you’d think it hamfisted. But our dipshit, tacky President thinks national history, rules, and democracy are for suckers. So here we are.

But I Guess He Can Do This? In a 2-1 vote, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump has the authority to deploy the National Guard to Portland and occupy the city. The Oregon AG immediately requested that the ruling be reheard. Our sister publication, the Portland Mercury, has more.

He Probably Can’t Do This One, Right? Former FBI Director and longtime member of Trump’s personal shitlist James Comey was hit with politically motivated Department of Justice charges. He’s asking a US District Judge to dismiss the charges, citing vindictive prosecution.

More Like the Department of Bullshit: In over 35 cases, federal judges have accused the Trump DOJ of providing false information, including false sworn declarations, according to a report from 60 Minutes. One expert told the show that what they’re seeing in these cases usually happens once every 10 years. It’s really, really abnormal.

No Business as Usual: It’s day 21 of the government shutdown. Senate Democrats rejected the Republicans’ stopgap bill an 11th time yesterday. No end in sight here.

Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Dead at 29: Born in California, Naroditsky was one of the top blitz chess players in the world. He played in five US championships, earning youth and junior titles. It’s unclear how or why Naroditsky died. But according to a statement on behalf of the family, his death was unexpected.

Kenny Loggins—Leave “Danger Zone” Out of This: Over the weekend, the President of the United States posted an AI-video of a crowned Trump dropping shit on “No Kings” protestors from a fighter jet. The video was set to “Danger Zone,” Kenny Loggins’ hit from Top Gun. Loggins wants the video scrubbed. Mr. Loggins, I think we should hold onto it as evidence. For the trials.

SQUEAK: US customers sued the athletic shoe company On because they allegedly make a “noisy and embarrassing squeak.” They’re also ugly, and that’s embarrassing too, but that’s not part of the suit.

Average On Owner, Allegedly: