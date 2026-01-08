I’ll start with the basics, as outlined by 404 Media, which wrote the most straightforward account I’ve read. During a blitz of 2,000 federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, a silver Nissan Titan was driving up a snow-covered city street, but stopped when it encountered a maroon Honda blocking its way. Two agents exited the Nissan and walked toward the car. Someone shouted “get out of the fucking car,” and one of the agents rattled the Honda’s handle. The rest from 404 Media:

“The driver of the Honda reverses and turns, getting straighter with the road. The driver then slowly accelerates and starts to turn to the right, leveling the car out with its front pointing away from the two officers. A third officer, who has been standing on the other side of the road, pulls out a firearm while the car is turning away from him and fires into the car three times. The officer fires two of the shots when the vehicle is already well past him. He is not in front of the car, but to the side. The officer calmly holsters his weapon. The Honda, now straight on the road and its driver shot, rolls up the street and collides with a vehicle and electricity pole. The woman driver died. The driver's airbag is covered in blood.”

I’ve watched videos from three different angles. 404 Media’s description is accurate. As The Washington Post wrote this morning, “ICE agent was not in the vehicle’s path when he fired at driver, video shows.” The New York Times also has this video analysis disproving the government’s claim that the agent was hit. The videos are here, here, and here.

After the shooting, the woman’s sobbing wife cried: “They killed my wife. I don’t know what to do. We stopped to videotape, and they shot her in the head.” Photos of the inside of the vehicle showed a bloody airbag, and a glovebox overflowing with a child’s stuffed animals. A witness, 39-year-old Emily Heller, told NBC News that watching the woman die would change her life forever. “They were on foot when they got through, and they carried her body out, just like by her limbs, they didn’t even have a stretcher," said Heller, who estimated that EMS took about 15 minutes to arrive. "She was carried out like a sack of potatoes."

I’ll move on to the government’s lies. On X, child pornography website formerly known as Twitter, DHS said the driver was a “violent rioter” who “weaponized her vehicle,” attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.” There were no violent rioters, and that DHS called the incident “domestic terrorism” before any investigation had taken place. The statement continued: “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

At a press conference, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also called the incident an “act of domestic terrorism.” “A woman attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him.” Again, no real investigation had taken place at the time she made this claim.

On Truth Social, President Donald Trump wrote “the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.” It is not hard to believe the officer is alive, because he was not run over. On video, he’s seen walking away from the shooting.

Who was this woman? According to her mother, Donna Ganger, speaking to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the driver was 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Ganger said her daughter lived in the Twin Cities with her wife. According to Good’s instagram, she was a “poet and writer and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado.” She had a 6-year-old son, whose father died in 2023, and two children, 15 and 12, from a previous marriage, according to the AP. According to her family, she was not an activist, or involved in the protest movement.

Who was this agent? We don’t know yet. But the BBC reported that he’d been hit by a car on the job in June.

At a news conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis.” He continued: “They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I wanna tell everybody directly, that is bullshit.” In a joint statement, 11 of the city’s 13 city councilmembers demanded that ICE leave Minneapolis.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a “warning order” to the Minneapolis National Guard, which is now preparing to deploy, according to the agency’s Joint Staff Director Simon Schaefer. “From here on, I have a very simple message: We do not need any further help from the federal government,” Walz said. “To Donald Trump and [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough.” Noem said that ICE isn’t leaving Minneapolis, and lied again: "People need to stop using their vehicles as weapons ... it's clear that it's being coordinated. People are being trained.” Rich, considering that cars became a deadly anti-protest weapon in 2020, and Republicans passed bills to absolve motorists who hit them.

Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly intends to impeach Noem: “I am impeaching Secretary Kristi Noem, who is an incompetent leader and a disgrace to our democracy,” she wrote on Bluesky. “She wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area and has brought her reign of terror to Minneapolis. One of her rogue ICE agents shot and killed an innocent woman today. It must come to an end.”

In a video posted on Bluesky, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told a civilian that he’d “of course” abide by a warrant for the agent’s arrest if one is issued. Whatever bullshit the Trump administration spouts about these agents being immune to prosecution, Minnesota can absolutely prosecute this agent. As Bryna Godar writes in Slate, states have long prosecuted federal agents who allegedly use excessive force.

Outside I ran into Minneapolis Chief of Police Brian O’Hara who says he will abide by an arrest warrant should it be issued.



[image or embed] — Eli Sherman (@elitalksmpls.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 1:38 PM

These lies from DHS, Noem, and the President remind me of Marimar Martinez. In October, she was shot by a US Customs and Border Patrol Agent several times for allegedly ramming her car into theirs while armed with a gun during an immigration enforcement blitz in Chicago, and indicted on federal charges. The case was extraordinarily weak. Martinez’s lawyer alleged that it was the agent who sideswiped her, and that her gun was securely in her purse when she was shot. Texts showed that the agent had apparently bragged about the shooting. A judge dismissed the charges.

And as my former colleague Shannon Heffernan noted on Bluesky yesterday:

One thing that was really notable to me during Operation Midway Blitz (similar to what is now happening in Minneapolis), was how often officers pointed guns at civilians. A few examples that stood out to me... — Shannon Heffernan (@shannonheffernan.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 10:49 AM

Good and Martinez are hardly the first people shot by ICE. The Trace has identified 28 incidents in which federal agents shot someone or held them at gunpoint during an immigration raid. Agents have killed at least four people, and injured five more.

And oh, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has “reluctantly withdrawn” from the investigation after the FBI abruptly cut its access to interviews and evidence.

In Minneapolis, school is cancelled for the rest of the week after federal agents showed up at a high school during dismissal Wednesday. Last night, hundreds gathered for a vigil to memorialize Good. This morning, protesters gathered outside the city’s federal building.

About 200 protesters also gathered at the federal building in Seattle last night, unfurling a large banner that read “ABOLISH I.C.E.” More on that later from Micah.

On Monday, Pavel Kolchick, who spent 18 years of his life in state-run psych hospitals, was found dead by construction workers at Western State Hospital. After disappearing during an authorized grounds walk Sunday morning, Kolchick had apparently climbed a construction crane before either jumping or falling to his death. Kolchick’s attorneys say three months ago, the hospital stopped his trauma therapy despite recommendations from hospital staff to continue his treatment, according to King 5.

During his arraignment in King County Superior Court Wednesday, Kamario Washington Onaki, 17, pleaded not guilty to allegedly beating, trafficking and killing 15-year-old Azjanae Brooks, a Bellevue High School freshman found dead in June. Prosecutors accused Onaki of beating Brooks and another 15-year-old girl between May and June, and shooting Brooks in the face after attempting to force her into sex work.

That fenced-off park Nathalie and I wrote about last year, Seven Hills Park in Capitol Hill, is still fenced off. The closure began on August 28, and was supposed to end around Halloween, but it’s been extended past Valentine’s Day. Capitol Hill Seattle Blog has more.

As a poet once wrote, “It's just one of those days when you don't wanna wake up/Everything is fucked, everybody sucks.” And fuck ICE.