Good Morning! We’ve got a mild one today: highs in the low 50s, no rain. The sky’s bright, even if it’s gray. If you’ve been complaining about the Big Dark, today’s the day to walk that extra couple blocks to the next bus stop or keep your coat on and drink your coffee outside.

But in the meantime, let’s do the news.

Trump Surprises No One: Four New York Times reporters sat down with Trump for a two-hour interview, and the paper has been talking about it nonstop for four days now. (Did you know the transcript is 23,000 words? We do, for some reason.) The interview was, as usual, unsettling for readers who are typically grounded in even the loosest understanding of facts. Trump said that the Civil Rights Act was “reverse discrimination,” claimed that his administration “didn’t even know about all the oil” in Venezuela, said he captured Maduro because too many Venezuelans were coming into the US, and that he doesn’t need international law to govern his decisions because he had his “morality” and “that’s very good.” Oh, and he said that it was very “psychologically” important for him to own Greenland.

Crush ICE: Thousands of people hit the streets across the country this weekend to protest ICE and memorialize the people that have been killed by the agency since Trump started his anti-immigration campaign. In Seattle, Mayor Katie Wilson spoke to the crowd gathered at Cal Anderson Park. “I grieve with the people who have lost their lives this week in Minneapolis, the people who were snatched away from their lives in Seattle,” she said. “And all of those in our history, who have been subject to violence and oppression from a government that should belong to them, too. So today we grieve, and we mourn, and we organize.”

Meanwhile, in Portland: Luis David Nino-Moncada, the man who Border Patrol Agents shot in the arm while in his on Thursday, was arrested and booked by the feds yesterday. Court records don’t show his charges, but they claim they’re investigating an assault, so it appears that they might be setting up another “self-defense” claim for the officer who shot him. Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, the passenger in the car, was shot in the chest and is still in the hospital.

ICYMI: On Friday, Rep. Emily Randall co-sponsored articles of impeachment against DHS head Kristi Noem. “Kristi Noem’s lawless agents are out of control,” Rep. Randall wrote. “We cannot have rogue government agencies killing its own people in our communities.” The Hill reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that he hasn't ruled out impeaching Noem—if Democrats win the House in the 2026 midterms, as if protecting citizens is a treat we only get if we do what he wants.

Case in Point: A Guatemalan family in South Seattle “self-deported” last week, and a reporter for KUOW followed them throughout the process. Diland, the family’s 10-year-old boy, had never been on a plane before, and sobbed through his time at the airport. “Thanks for being my best friend,” he wrote in a letter to his classmates, “and I will never forget that time that you gave me snacks.” His mom, who left Guatemala in 2021 after getting robbed and physically threatened, cut off her immigration ankle monitor with scissors she borrowed from a desk agent. It took ICE 12 hours to get her travel papers, and now she and her two kids have to start over. “She's gonna need to get set up with a job, long-term housing, children need to get enrolled in school,” said Raiden Kallberg, with the advocacy group that helped the family plan the trip and get a motel room in Guatemala City. “There's not, like, people waiting for her there necessarily in Guatemala.”

Trump Still Fighting the Fed: On Sunday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the DOJ served the central bank with a subpoena, and threatened a criminal indictment. Theoretically, this is about the fact that the Fed remodeled their offices, covering them in white marble. But it’s actually about the fact that Trump doesn’t like that the Fed is an independent entity that doesn’t do what he says.

The Golden Globes Still Happen in an Autocracy: And they were weird. The award show was the weekend after the United States invaded Venezuela and an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good in her car, but speakers “kept it festive.” Producers booted “Best Score” from the broadcast to make space for the new podcast category which, inevitably, rewarded a celebrity showing up in a studio with their friends (Amy Poehler’s Good Hang), and gave journalism (NPR’s Up First) a shrug. The audience seem to be the only people in the country who haven’t watched Heated Rivalry. And announcers spent a weird amount of time talking about Polymarket betting on the award categories.

Plus, whatever this was:

Oh, and the Winners! One Battle After Another and Adolescence swept the show. The Pitt and The Studio both took home fresh, shiny Globes. And for some reason, they gave Ricky Gervais the award for stand-up comedy? You can see the full list here.

Nurses on Strike: Almost 15,000 nurses went on strike today in New York City. Let this be a warning to Seattle Children’s Hospital, whose nurses already approved a strike if execs refuse to come to the table with a real offer. Don’t fuck with nurses.

White Out: Two skiers died in an avalanche this weekend in the Cascades. Four skiers had snowmobiled about 10 miles out into the backcountry at Longs Pass, just south of the Enchantments. Two were fully buried by the avalanche and killed, while the other two survived and were rescued. It’s the first deadly avalanche of the year.

Let the Race Begin: Seattle Port Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa announced in The Stranger this morning that she’s throwing her hat in the ring for Girmay Zahilay’s old seat on King County Council. She’s running against State Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, who announced in December. Hasegawa is ambitious and really pissed off about ICE. “I want to see King County arrest, prosecute, and convict Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who should be equally as afraid that when they break the law that somebody is going to come knocking at their door,” she told The Stranger’s Nathalie Graham.

WTF: Six puppies survived a suspected fentanyl overdose in Gold Bar on Saturday when firefighters gave them CPR and administered Narcan. The pups are now at an emergency clinic and looking for their forever homes. The lesson: Narcan works on puppies, and not everyone is allowed to have a dog.

Buckle Up: Seattle has some fun new traffic for you. This weekend marked the start of two years of lane closures on the Ship Canal Bridge. The 65-year-old bridge needs a lot of love, so we’ll be playing this game for most of 2026 and 2027. “I think if you are leaving your house and going somewhere, you are probably going to be affected by Revive I-5,” said Tara Peters, communications director for Commute Seattle. She is urging businesses to let employees arrive before 7 a.m. or after 10 a.m., and to provide carpool parking, secure bike storage, and transit fare cards. If you aren’t already a light rail/bus rider, now seems like a great time to start.

A Song for Your Monday: If you’re not already listening to Cate Le Bon, now’s the time to start. This Welsh alien queen is coming to Seattle at the end of the month—first at KEXP and then at the Neptune—promoting her new album. Here’s one of my favorites from it. It sounds like it could be a B Side from Ziggy Stardust.