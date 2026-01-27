Broken Cog Replaced: Two days after Alex Pretti was shot and killed in the street, Border Patrol “commander at large” Gregory Bovino was frogmarched from the proverbial building and demoted to his former post in California. He’ll soon retire. White House Border Czar Tom Homan will take Bovino’s place.

Don’t Cream Yet: Bovino was nothing to Donald Trump or the brainchild of this operation, Stephen Miller. These abuses are sure to continue in Homan’s thumbfingered hands. And when the amoral immigration apparatus burns up Homan, another man will step up to be burned in his place.

Hope? The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)—which represents both VA nurses like Pretti and Border Patrol officers—want Noem and Miller gone. “Our demand is clear: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was responsible for carrying out the policy that led to Alex’s needless killing, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the architect of that policy, must resign immediately,” the statement read. “If they refuse, President Trump must dismiss them.”

Meanwhile, in Maine: ICE watchers say federal agents are showing up at their homes to intimate them or threaten them with arrest. Apparently, the same thing is happening to observers in Minneapolis.

Trump Has Lost the Big Dick Community: From r/Military to cats subreddits, Reddit is ablaze with ICE-melting fervor. Vein-popping anger has even reached r/MassiveCock, an apolitical subreddit for penis pics. As user and dick poster tomatoe1987 told The Verge, “I hope at least a few people that pay attention to me see that you can be ‘manly’ and still have compassion for fellow human beings.” I have only one thing to say.

Sorry for Calling Redditors Cringe: In the last month, r/Minneapolis has become a critical source of information for residents and outsiders alike. As one user told Wired, “I just wanted a local subreddit to know what was happening in my city, and now all of a sudden, we’ve turned into this de facto hub of information for basically how to fight fascism.” When ICE comes here, post on r/Seattle, not r/SeattleWA. (r/Massivecock is also an option).

ICE Out: Last night, hundreds of protesters gathered at the federal building downtown to protest ICE and urge Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to vote against a key funding package for the Department of Homeland Security that includes $100 million for ICE. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Dems won’t provide the necessary votes, but predictably, he had no specific demands for the bill, saying only that it needed to be rewritten.

Nurses’ Honor: Standing quiet in “frigid air Monday evening, many in their scrubs, surgical masks, and caps,” nurses at Harborview held a vigil for Pretti on a grassy spot a few feet from the hospital’s entrance, reported KUOW.

Unlike its planes, Boeing is no longer falling apart. The company saw a $2 billion profit last year thanks to a fourth quarter recovery driven by sales of its flight navigation unit Jeppesen.

Almost Intelligent: The State Legislature is considering 14 bills to regulate AI, including statewide rules for student privacy protections, a bill requiring chatbots to remind users they are chatbots, and a challenge to AI-driven retail surge pricing. More from the Urbanist here.

I’ll Believe It When I See It: Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown said at a Monday press conference that they’ll take legal action against Trump and individual ICE agents if federal agents violate the rights of Washingtonians. I’d love to be wrong, but I have zero confidence Democrats will do what they say they’ll do until they actually do it.

Something Sweet: Scarecrow Video bought its building in the University District. Equity, baby! According to county records, Scarecrow purchased the building for $5.5 million dollars last month, a bag filled by personal loans from more than two dozen diehard supporters. “In an era when cultural spaces are routinely priced out of the cities they help to define, Scarecrow’s acquisition represents long-term stability, preservation and renewed possibility,” Scarecrow said in a statement.

Also Sweet: The Vera Project told The Stranger it's opening a new all-ages venue in Georgetown. Their goal is to raise $2.5 million dollars by early 2027, when the yet-to-be-named venue is set to open. And they're well on their way—they've already raised more than half of it. Dave Segal has more here.

See BS News: After several months’ hard work besmirching the network’s good name, CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss held an all-staff meeting to announce that she’s cutting news staff and hiring 18 paid commentators. At this rate, the remaining alienated staff will need Whiskey Monday with Tony Dokoupil.

ICE’s European Vacation: ICE agents will have a “security role” at the Milan Cortina Winter Games in Rome, according to the AP. Officials told the AP ICE would support diplomatic security details and would not conduct immigration enforcement actions. ICE’s presence was confirmed by Italian state TV shortly after Italian state TV broadcast a video of ICE agents threatening to break their crew’s car window in Minneapolis. Buon viaggio!