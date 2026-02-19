Woman Killed By Driver in Capitol Hill Identified: Her name was Lilliana Moreno. On Monday night, the 27-year-old was crossing East Pike Street when she was hit by a car making a right turn from Bellevue Avenue. She was trapped under the car for 20 minutes and died at the scene.

ICE Arrests: According to the Deportation Data Project, ICE arrested 2,000 people in Washington between late-January and mid-October of last year, a 140 percent increase from the same period in 2024. Roughly 47 percent of those arrested had no criminal history.

Seahawks for Sale: Paul G. Allen’s estate has begun the sale process, the team announced on Instagram. Allen’s will directed his sister/estate chair to sell all his sports holdings and donate the proceeds to “philanthropic efforts.” But don’t worry, the team is unlikely to leave the city.

8 Skiers Dead, 1 Missing: On Tuesday, a deadly avalanche in California overtook a group of 15 skiers and guides in the Sierra Nevadas near Lake Tahoe. Eight are dead and one is missing. Six were rescued and one was still in the hospital last night. An avalanche warning was issued Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating the decision to proceed anyway.

College (Re)Bound: After a pandemic-era decline, community college enrollment in Washington has rebounded. New data from the Washington Student Achievement Council shows a 7.5 percent increase in community college enrollment between 2024 and 2025. Four-year universities aren’t so lucky—undergrad enrollment only rose 1 percent last year, and actually declined 7.5 percent among first-term freshmen.

We’re Suing Trump Again: Attorney General Nick Brown and 14 other state attorneys general are suing the federal government for decimating clean energy programs created and funded by Congress. Trump is not supposed to do that!

Weather: It’s COLD! It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 and there’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m. Tonight will also be cloudy with a low of 27.

Underdog: I have very little interest in the Winter Olympics. The only real clip I’ve watched is of this dog crashing a cross-country skiing course to join two skiers crossing the finish line. And really, it’s the only clip I need.

Ex-Prince Arrested: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested today on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sharing confidential documents with Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince was stripped of his titles in October for his association with the convicted sex offender.

Put it On My Card: Actually, don’t—I don’t want to pay extra. Starting March 1, you’ll be charged a 3 percent fee when you use a credit or debit card to pay for a Washington State Ferry fare. Added in the 2025-26 state transportation budget, the new fee is meant to offset the cost of processing card payments. Officials estimate it’ll bring in $7.4 million over the next two years.

Lunar New Year Began Tuesday: Looking to celebrate? Here’s EverOuts’ list of Lunar New Year events around the city.

Ramadan Also Began Tuesday: WBUR’s Here & Now put out this segment yesterday on the importance of the date fruit when breaking the fast, and follows reporter Hana Baba as she shops for Ramadan and talks with other Muslims about the date.