Iran: Israel says it killed Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani. Iran has not yet confirmed his death.

Hormuz: Big fucking surprise, Europe’s leaders don’t want to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz to aid the unpopular US-Iraeli war with Iran that nobody consulted them about. Trump was particularly disappointed in Britain, aka the “Rolls-Royce of Allies.”

Et tu, Joe? Joe Kent, the friend to right wing extremists who directed the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned his post, saying he couldn’t “in good conscience” back the war in Iran. You absolutely do not have to hand it to this shithead. I wish him a happy failure for his inevitable third congressional run.

Double Decker Regime Change: As Cuba’s power grid collapses under the weight of our monthslong oil blockade, President Donald Trump said “I do believe I’ll be… having the honor of taking Cuba. … Whether I free it, take it—think I could do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.” Havana had no immediate comment about his remarks.

Breaking: Seattle police say they've arrested someone in the case of two teenagers shot at a Rainier Valley bus stop this January, Tyjon Stewart and Treveiah Houfmuse. SPD will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Snow Blow: Professional skier Ian Deans rescued a man stuck headfirst in the snow at a resort in Snoqualmie. The man was stuck for less than a minute, but snow ain’t breathable.

Law Enforcement Shooting: Lewis County sheriff deputies shot and killed a man in distress along Highway 508 in Onalaska after they say he approached them with a gun, reports The Seattle Times. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies tried talking to the man, he exited his car with a gun and began walking toward them. After ordering the man to stop, they say they shot at him with beanbag rounds. He did not stop, they say, so the deputies fired their patrol rifles. The man was airlifted to the hospital. He died. The Washington Office of Independent Investigations will investigate.

Whichever Door You Like: If you’re just crazy like that, you can start boarding King County Metro buses through the front or rear door starting March 28. This is what FIFA is doing for you, people. The change is meant to prepare the region for a busy summer of big events. Aka, a summer where a bus ride across town will be a Promethean task (being punished for a well-intentioned decision meant to benefit others).

Dribbling with Anticipation: The NBA’s court lords (board of governors) will actually vote on whether to expand the league to Las Vegas and Seattle at a meeting March 24-25. The two franchises would start playing in 2028. Industry executives expect project proposals to be in the $7-10 billion range, reports ESPN. We should call our team the Mariners II. Vegas should go with The Elvises.

Black Panther Park: Skyway unveiled a new park dedicated to the Black Panther Party over the weekend. It took eight years and has nine murals, reports the South Seattle Emerald.

The Weather Today Through Sunday: Rain (T), rain (W), rain (Thu), rain (F), a slight chance of rain (Sat), and a chance of rain (Sun).

The Kennedy Center: The Center’s board of directors voted to shut down for two years after the summer’s 4th of July celebrations. The board also voted to install Matt Floca as CEO, replacing Trump ally Richard Grenell. “We’re going to ensure it remains the finest performing arts facility of its kind anywhere in the world,” said Trump, a man who has done more to guarantee the opposite than anyone in the world. He cited repairs as the reason for the closure, which is like farting and blaming the pants.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani was asked if he supported a United Ireland. He said he hadn’t thought enough about the question. Let me help, Mr. Mamdani: Yes.

Okay, he studied up:

Now to Nigel Farage.