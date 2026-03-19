Cesar Chavez: According to an investigation from The New York Times, United Farm Workers co-founder Cesar Chavez allegedly sexually groomed and abused multiple girls and women over many years, including minors connected to the farm workers movement and his UFW co-founder, Dolores Huerta. The revelations have led to canceled Chavez Day celebrations and calls to rename various honors bearing his name.

Suing Dick’s: Dick’s Drive-In is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging it didn’t give legally required breaks, pay overtime or “all the wages to which they are entitled.” Dick’s president and CEO Jasmine Donovan told KING 5 the company is reviewing the claims but could not comment on the case.

Tacoma Man Accused of Infant Rape: Court documents say that between April and November 2023, William Kelso Flournoy, 25, allegedly filmed himself raping of a 6- to 7-month-old child he was babysitting and then uploaded the footage online. Flournoy was arrested March 5 and remains in custody on charges of first-degree child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Feds Detain Pregnant Woman in U-District: Federal officials arrested a pregnant woman from Venezuela and her 10-month-old baby near the University of Washington on Tuesday. According to friends of the woman, she came to the U.S. in 2023 seeking asylum and had a work permit. Mayor Katie Wilson later confirmed that the arrest was connected to a criminal warrant but not immigration related, and that the 10-month-old was now with Child Protective Services.

Flood Warning: The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for three sections of rivers in King County—the Tolt River above Carnation and the Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls and near Carnation—and a warning for the Stehekin River in the lower Stehekin Valley. King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Mason counties are under Flood Watch through Friday afternoon.

Weather: It’s rainy and cold.

$200 billion: The Pentagon asked the White House for $200 billion for their war on Iran. Congress would have to approve its proposal, and the AP says it’s not clear the money would have political support. In defense of the request, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “It takes money to kill bad guys.”

Trump Meets with Japanese Prime Minister: After whining that US allies (including Japan) won’t help him wage war on Iran, President Trump will host Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House today. The meeting was originally planned to focus on trade and US-Japan relations, but is now expected to take a backseat to the war. Takaichi said she expects the meeting will be “very difficult.”

I Want To Believe (This Will Not Be a Racist Website) : The Executive Office of the President registered Aliens.gov yesterday morning, a month after Trump said he’d release UFO-related files to the public. It’s not live yet, but let’s hope it doesn’t turn into some terrible ICE troll site.

Big Bunny: Costco is selling a 10-pound chocolate bunny. His name is Pete, and he comes with a set of eating instructions that KING 5 calls “somewhat intense.” They advise smashing the bunny with a hammer, mallet or rolling pin, or chopping it with a warm serrated knife. Only $113 online. Happy Easter.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released yesterday. It is very important that you watch.