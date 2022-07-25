Okay, I know Matt already talked about this in Slog AM, but, seriously, a heatwave is coming to our rainy corner of the country, and it's making headlines at national outlets. Seattle's Office of Emergency Management dropped its list of cooling centers that will open starting tomorrow from 2 to 8 pm. Don't forget, our public libraries are also air-conditioned if you need a little escape.

BREAKING: @OEMSeattle just announced cooling centers that will be open starting TOMORROW, 7/26 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. @KC_RHA will be helping to support unhoused folks, and @SeattleHSD will be handing out water, doing welfare checks.

Posting the cooling center info here first. pic.twitter.com/0Bk56r18IF — CE Bick (@CarolynBick) July 25, 2022

A historic apology: Today, Pope Francis visited Edmonton, Alberta and apologized to Indigenous communities for the Catholic Church's support of Canada's horrific policy of Indigenous residential schools, reports AP. The country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission labeled the policy "cultural genocide," a practice that ripped Native children from their homes to Christianize and isolate them from their cultures. The places infamously operated as sites of rampant physical and sexual abuse. The Pope's visit has brought up some painful memories for many Indigenous people who survived the Catholic residential schools. "I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples," Francis said at the event. Now how about that land back?

Shooting in British Columbia: In the Vancouver suburb of Langley, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported several, targeted attacks against homeless people throughout the city, reports NBC. According to CBC, two victims are confirmed dead while two were left injured by the violence. The police shot and killed the suspect after an "interaction," the cops told the news outlet.

And in Dallas: Police shot a woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Airport this morning. Dallas cops told NBC DFW that a woman walked into the airport and "began shooting toward the ceiling." Witnesses say 37-year-old Portia Ofufuwa was shouting about her marriage before police confronted and then shot her. No one else has been reported as injured, but I would like to reiterate calls to melt all guns.

The President still has COVID: But he told a group of reporters that he's "feeling great" and got "two full nights of sleep all the way through," reports CNN. Presidents: 2, COVID: 0.

John Hinckley Jr. Twitter update: I'll cheers to that, brother.

I believe in peace, love, equity, LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, animal rights, race mixing, assault weapon ban, sharing the wealth, Green New Deal, Black Lives Matter, Prison reform and good rock ‘n’ roll. Join the John Hinckley Community. — John Hinckley (@JohnHinckley20) July 25, 2022

Amazon ditches plans for warehouses in Rainier Valley: The announcement came as activists were gearing up for a protest in the neighborhood. After filing documents with the City to replace a Lowe's and a Pepsi plant with "two small-scale warehouses," the mega company told the Seattle Times they aren't pursuing those sites after all. The activists proceeded with the protest anyway, saying the site, which is near the Mt. Baker light rail station and Franklin High School, could be put to use in ways that better serve the community.

Stranger Law and Justice reporter Will Casey has news from the campaign trail. Take it away, Will!

Thanks, Jas!



Democrats release stopgap security measures: After meeting last week to discuss how to support candidates of color dealing with racist confrontations on the campaign trail, the Washington Senate Democratic Campaign released its first batch of security protocols in an email blast to candidates and staff this afternoon. They adopted several proposals from legislators of color that The Stranger reported on last week, including equipping canvassers with personal protective alarms and mandating paired outings. They also worked with the Washington State Democratic Party to create a formal reporting structure for security incidents, a top request from several legislators. Here's the full list:





Thanks, Will! Alright, back to it. This is bizarre: A pastor and his wife were robbed at gunpoint in the middle of his live-streamed sermon at a Brooklyn church yesterday, reports the New York Times. The two were wearing nearly $1 million in jewelry that the robbers got away with. I have so many questions! How could these thieves be so bold? Why were the pastor and his wife so iced out? Did the robbers know they were being filmed? Is this going to make its way into a Law & Order episode!??

Speaking of Law & Order: Paul Sorvino—of Goodfellas and Law & Order fame—is dead. The actor died of natural causes at the age of 83. He's known for his mobster roles, and for being the father of Mira Sorvino. Here's a video of him openly weeping at his daughter's Oscar win. Rest in peace, my guy.

Oyster or Biblically accurate angel? You decide.

this is the mascot for the Halifax Oyster Festival and i’m absolutely terrified of it. pic.twitter.com/bBdMyBW3H6 — Amy Langdon (@alangdon17) July 24, 2022

Enough of this "Asian giant hornet" and "murder hornet" business: The Entomological Society of America has adopted a new name for the species Vespa mandarinia—"northern giant hornet." According to a press release, this new name now adheres to ESA guidelines, "which includes avoiding naming insects using geographic regions." Washington State Department of Agriculture will update its language accordingly. ICYMI, Crosscut's Hannah Weinberger had a great piece on bigoted species names last year.

Heads up, Ballard: Later this month, tons of updates are coming to Ballard Ave to "improve mobility and access on the busy cafe street," reports MyBallard. The upgrades include adding "curb bulbs," converting a couple of intersections into all-way stops, improving street tree pits, and more. In all, the repairs should take three weeks with crews working on weekdays from 7 am to 3 pm.

Filing under "to read later": The normies over at the New York Times did a deep dive into cannibalism in popular culture.

For your listening pleasure: Marcos Valle's "Estrelar."