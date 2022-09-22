MAGA Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley has a new video that points to the closed East Olive Way Starbucks as evidence of her challenger's impotence on crime. You can't get a coffee on Capitol Hill no more. This is what happens when liberals are in power. They ruin even the basic pleasures of life: a fresh cup of Starbucks coffee. When she's a senator, she'll get tough on the criminals of Capitol Hill, and Safe Seattle will have access to cafes again. I'm amazed Smiley wasn't holding a Bible in one hand and a pistol in the other during the video. She's on that level. Capitol Hill Seattle Blog has the story.

What's this? Washington State drivers rank "No. 9 for worst road rage nationwide." This kind of crime, which is on the rise and often involves guns, is not a political issue at all. You are more likely to find a four-leaf clover than a politician (high or low, left or right) who makes road rage a part of their platform. And yet: "Washington State Patrol says there've been 41 shootings on King County roads this year." Discharge a weapon in a homeless camp and you're headed to headlines at something that feels like the speed of light.

I will never forget today, the first day of fall, 2022. (It actually begins at 6:03 pm.) It was as if it understood how horrible this summer was, with its too-many 90-degree days and its endless rainlessness. The morning (around 6:45 am) was the stuff of magic. The busy wind made the trees very talkative. Their language was, of course, that of leaves brushing leaves. All of this recalled what the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein once said about trees: "When you see [them] swaying about they are talking to one another." We feel this way because we know, deep inside, that every living thing has a soul. Trees animated by the wind make this fact plain to us. And soul is not out of this world. It's in it, in "all there is," in every purpose-driven thing. There is no soul without life.

No diggity:

Morning bus trip… but first… What Just Happened Seattle? Did we really go from summer to fall in a single day? Loving the morning walk/ride fall weather … Still need more coffee. pic.twitter.com/sskvN7g0J8 September 22, 2022

There is more! KING 5 speculates that fall will be more spectacular than usual "due to multiple factors including a wet start to summer and low overnight temperatures."

WSU scientists find a coronavirus in a Russian bat that can make the leap into humans but "would be resistant to current vaccines." We can expect that the pressures of capitalism will eventually open some doors for this and other such viruses to enter the globally commercialized community. And because necro-economics is now a doctrine for both parties in the US, we can expect a second coronavirus-related pandemic of the 21st century will not be met with anything coming close to an aggressive lockdown. That form of defense will be history until socialism is globalized.

The day Jeff Bezos became the third-richest person in the world (he was displaced by an Indian billionaire), there was an even a bigger story (in the negative world of ours): Billy Ray Valentine, who lives on the streets of Seattle, became the second-poorest person in King County. Reporters failed to find him for a comment because he is swept around a lot.

What's amazing is the GOP is pulling support for Ohio congressional candidate J.R. Majewski because, one, he participated in the failed Jan. 6 coup attempt, and, two, he lied about his military service—"he claimed he was deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks. In reality, he spent six months loading planes at an air base in Qatar." But what exactly is he doing that his leader, Trump, is not? Did the GOP watch the recent Hannity video where FPOTUS claimed he declassified documents with just the power of his mind? He actually said that. And Majewski ain't got nothing on that. And yet his party is hating on him.

In this single clip Trump tells Hannity about his process of telekinetic declassification (not a thing) then speculates the FBI might’ve been looking for Hillary’s emails in Mar-a-Lago (he didn’t really seem to be joking). Wild stuff. pic.twitter.com/ehX8QqTnmB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2022

If we want to get real about surviving climate change, we need to take the kind of thing that's going on in the Ivory Coast seriously. No more beef; maybe more giant snails? And there will be a time in the future when eating the former will be considered disgusting and barbaric, while eating the latter, the most civilized thing possible. Also, the French already eat snails.

With deforestation curbing their natural habitat, the farming of giant African snails - for food and cosmetics - has been taking off in Ivory Coast. @D_J_Doyle has more. pic.twitter.com/mA8XsT0Eea — Reuters Africa (@ReutersAfrica) September 22, 2022

Let's end PM with this fresh beat by local rapper, DJ, and 206 pioneer Stas THEE Boss, "Fake Money":