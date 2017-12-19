Orphaned Blow Up Doll

I have a question for you, finally. Maybe it's a common question. Maybe it's just a story. I have an approximately 20 year old blow up doll, new in package, that has been in outdoor storage for part of that time, so I found a spider nest, a couple ants, some debris. Cleaned her up, she holds air, and—after dressed—I can see why they might appeal to imaginative doll or oddity collector. When I claimed the doll, I was thinking, "You guys can't throw this away! It was made to be cared for, and as a piece of art, it should at least be used, and not wasted!" Especially after I saw that face. The face doesn't fully blow up, so we put sunglasses on her, so she looks ok. Question is: How do we get rid of her? It's a Teighlor Big Babe Doll, and I looked it up, and she didn't receive any of the profits on the doll, her image was stolen for it. Also, I don't want to give her to someone that would abuse her, as I know humans are want to do. I bet you will ultimately tell me to leave a note down at the porn store and maybe someone will want it. I just had a glimmer of hope that you might know someone offhand that collects these sorts of things or who has a special place in their heart for Teighlor. There is a little mildew spotting on her breasts that didn't come off with isopropyl alcohol, but other than that, she's in great shape for being boxed for twenty years. I cleaned her "tongue," there were some cobwebs in there, but I could not bring myself to violate her nether orifices. They told me it was unused, and I believe them.



Thank You for your time. Delivering Onna Lotta Lover P.S. I've enclosed a photo.

Well, gee. It's not every day I get a question that hasn't come up in some form before. That said...

While I believe objects, unlike Congressional Republicans, have souls (of sorts) and while I don't like to throw things away myself — finding new homes for an orphaned objects beats chucking them in landfills — in this case, DOLL, the landfill is the right thing to do. Debra "Teighlor" Perkins was a fat acceptance activist and a fetish and porn model who died of cancer in 2011 at age 56. I wasn't able to find any information about this doll online, but if it was made without her approval and Perkins didn't profit from it, this doll symbolizes her exploitation (her name and likeness were stolen) and I can't imagine Perkins would want this mildewing blow up doll passed on to someone down at your local porn shop. The only way to ensure that this doll's nether orifices remain forever unviolated, DOLL, is to toss it.