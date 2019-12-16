What Netflix's The King Tells Us About Brexit and the Defeat of the Labour Party in the UK

At the end of Netflix's entertaining movie The King, which is based on William Shakespeare's Henriad (his four historical plays Richard II, Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2, and Henry V), there is curious scene that tells us nothing about the 14th century, the period the movie is set, and all about the 21st century and, particularly, the Brexit mess and the defeat of Labour in the recent general election in the UK.

The scene: King Henry “Hal” V (Timothée Chalamet) has just won a great victory against a French army led by Louis, Duke of Guyenne (Robert Pattinson), and is in a room in a palace finishing final matters. Outside we hear a crowd cheering the King, cheering his victory, cheering the glory of England. We never see this crowd but it sounds huge (2,000? 5,000? 10,000?). But here is the thing: Where on earth did all of these nation-proud English people come from? You might answer: They received a report of the victory and went to the palace to congratulate the king, whose fortunes are tied to their fortunes. Makes perfect sense. But that answer is perfect nonsense.

Why? Because at that time, the end of the 13th century and the beginning of the 14th, there was no strong sense of national identity among the masses, almost all of whom lived in the sticks. The news about the King's ups and downs only mattered to a small number of people close to or in the King's court. And yet, what we hear outside of Henry's room in the palace is a public (which, at this time, would mostly be illiterate) that has heard the news (by word of mouth, apparently) of the victory of their God-selected leader.

This scene is nothing more than a projection of our times on those of the late-middle ages. The crowd outside feel something that most common people in Henry's England did not, which is patriotism. In our times, the feeling is real and has many consequences, most of which are sad. Patriotism is everywhere. Our sporting events, our holidays, even in our food. We eat so much patriotism that it's hard to remind ourselves how new the feeling is. But it did not exist until the second half of the 19th century, and it made possible what we call democracy, which is mostly a two-party system based on the British model that took shape in the 1870s: the right and the left. If patriotism did not exist, neither would right-wing parties. And here is the bad news: If conservative parties did not exist, our form of democracy (which includes representation from the left) would not be permitted. Here is why.

For a long time, there was really only one way of thinking about democracy in the mainstream: that it and capitalism are naturally linked. The former emerges from the latter as the wealth of the latter increases. In essence, this idea was actually an accepted economic view of capitalist development until it was challenged by the French economist Thomas Piketty in 2014 in his book Capital in the 21st Century (I discussed the importance of this book last week in the Pitchfork podcast).

Before Piketty's challenge, economists accepted as axiomatic the correlation between an increase in accumulated capital and a decline in the kind of capitalist barbarity that's vividly described in the novels of Charles Dickens. And this decline of barbarity (it was thought without a second thought) was facilitated by an expansion of democracy. The key economist behind this idea in the first half of the 20th century was Simon Kuznets. He formulated a curve, the Kuznets' curve, that showed that at the beginning of capitalism, the horrors of the system increase, but there is a point when capitalist wealth is so great that the Dickensian horrors (boys trapped in chimneys, long hours, bodies mutilated by unregulated factory machines, low pay, early death) begin to decline. The fall in Kuznets' curve is associated with the expansion of democracy.



Piketty, correctly, did not see the curve as a universal law of capitalism, but as an anomaly in the 300-year history of political economy (between 1917 to 1947). Democracy is not the flower of capitalism.

Nor is it teleological, an automatic consequence of an evolutionary process. Democracy, as we understand it—and there are other democracies in history that emerged from completely different cultural factors and pressures (such as the ancient kgotla institution of the Tswana people of the Southern African country Botswana)—is a compromise that made the right viable in a mass society pressed on all sides by reformist agendas: labor rights, suffrage, wage increase, and so on. What opened the door to capitalist democracy in the West was patriotism.

This culturally structured feeling connects a large section of the working class to a political program that clearly benefits only a few people at the top. The workers identify with their country, which is ruled by the superrich. They see its wars as their wars, its intrigues as their intrigues. The British prime minister who immediately understood the power of patriotism was one of the two defining figures of 19th century British politics, Benjamin Disraeli. He lead the Conservative Party to the future of democratic politics at around the same time (the Russo-Turkish war) jingoism became mainstream in the British press.

Disraeli's classical opponent on the left, William Gladstone, the son of a man who made a fortune from selling black labor in the New World, was the head of the Liberal Party. In Gladstone, we find the path to the Labour Party, which became a reality two years after his death in 1888. And it is interesting that (if we remove the overlaps of the Liberal and Conservative projects of the time, which were not inconsequential), Desraeli represented democratization by patriotism, and Gladstone by socialism.

The socialist direction, however, would never have been allowed to happen if it was clear to the elite that it would direct capitalist democracy entirely. Capitalist socialism must be tied to the capitalist patriotism, and always to the benefit of the latter. We have not left this configuration of democracy since its birth in the 1870s.

And so the crowds we hear in The King are actually our crowds. They are not inevitable but historically specific (or put another way, contingent). Without patriotism, there would be no modern right or Brexit or Modi or Trump.