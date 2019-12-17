Slog PM: We Wish You a Good Impeachment, We Wish You a Good Impeachment, and Removal Right Now

Happy ITMFA -eve! Courtesy ITMFAgram

Capitol Hill Seattle Blog (CHSB) is reporting that WeWork Capitol Hill will officially open on Monday, January 6 . Microsoft will take up an entire floor. "With plans to eventually have space for around 1,300 workers, when it debuts in January, WeWork’s Capitol Hill office space will be limited to only a floor or two," writes CHSB. "The company remains mum on its plans for what most of Capitol Hill will see of the operation on its high-ceilinged first floor." Welcome to the neighborhood… probably!

The bots are back: Well, they never left, as we keep discovering. According to social-media analysis firm dubbed Graphika, "the same network of accounts responsible for spreading disinformation before the 2016 election was also involved in a smear campaign against the former American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch," writes the Daily Beast. More on the story from the Washington Post here.

The Blob didn't go away: The Blob is back. Do you know what the Blob is? Here's a blog about the Blob.

High-rise fire injures three construction workers: The fire broke out in a downtown high-rise in the 1200 block of Second Avenue. "Three workers had burns; two were taken in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center," reports the Seattle Times.



1200 Blk. of 2nd Ave.: incident occurred on floor 9 of high rise under construction in vault room. Three workers with burns, two were transported in stable condition via medics to HMC. December 17, 2019

More from that shocking Ross crash last night: Here's a video from the crash. The driver was arrested and 11 people injured.



Getaway van for a shoplifter crashed through the Ross store in Burien. This is video moments after the crash! You can see the chaos - just awful. 11 people injured.



I talk w/ the mom who took this video - she and her son got hurt. https://t.co/MemzO5vkMr#KIRO7 #5p pic.twitter.com/ZXKWAccLpG — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) December 18, 2019

In some non-shocking news: A majority of the House supports impeachment. The president is going to get impeached this week. There are impeachment rallies happening across the country, including in our area.



Over 200 patriotic Americans turned out for the impeachment rally in Huntington, NY. A steady rain and bitter cold temperatures didn’t do anything to dampen our enthusiasm. Great to see all the cars honking in support!! ✊#ImpeachAndRemove #ImpeachmentEve #NobodyIsAboveTheLaw pic.twitter.com/fWLxSMXAbk — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 17, 2019

A solid Christmas jingle: Let's all sing along...



Trump accuses the Democrats of starting an "open war on American democracy": in a six-page letter full of false and misleading claims that "read like a string of President Donald Trump's tweets," writes CNN. McConnell, meanwhile, today told reporters that he is “not an impartial juror."



PSA: Help our good boy come home.



Under pressure from journalists, Pete finally published a list of his donors: Looks like he missed a few big bundlers. "They include uber-wealthy supporters such as Boston power broker Jack Connors Jr.—who declared he was 'all in for Pete Buttigieg' in a June fundraiser invite—and Hollywood producer Jordan Horowitz, whose films include the hit La La Land.” Pete’s campaign says it was an honest mistake, and we honestly can’t blame him for not wanting to be associated with La La Land.



One of the bundlers omitted from Mayor Pete’s public disclosure is Wall Street superlawyer H. Rodgin Cohen.



He basically represented every bank during the financial crisis and bailouts: https://t.co/uwwWSvWnvc https://t.co/38JoUlMSOU — graham steele (@steelewheelz) December 18, 2019

Actor Adam Driver walked out of an interview with NPR's Terry Gross: and the internet set on fire. The Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star apparently walked out of the interview because he "prefers not to listen to recordings of himself," and Terry Gross played a recording of himself back to him. His exit was a little shocking to me considering he went through years of Juilliard training and is a professional public speaker with an $8 million net worth. I also got a BFA in acting, have friends who went through the Juilliard program, and I sincerely can't figure out how he got through this type of training—and then a massively successful career in film and TV—without listening to himself. Anyhow, I tweeted that he was acting "precious" today and was semi-canceled. Time to move to Bremerton.



You must be a Republican. — Sunny (@SunnyStays) December 17, 2019

Trailer dump: Netflix is releasing a new SIX-PART docu-series on the victimhood life of Kevin Hart, a comedian who was apparently so canceled that he got his own bloated documentary series on Netflix. Here's a trailer. It comes out on Friday, December 27:



Pivoting from self-absorption to Scientology: There's a new Tom Cruise-starring Top Gun: Maverick trailer out, too. People are going to love this.



One last trailer: Top indie entertainment company A24—behind Uncut Gems, Waves, and The Farewell—just dropped a trailer for their new horror film, Saint Maude.



Okay, enough with the trailers: I have to get out of here because I'm going to see the CATS premiere. I hear it's too sexy for its own good. I will report back tomorrow on Blabbermouth.