Call Your Mom If You Can Sticker Patrol: God Hates Bags, Concrete, Snitches

"Call Mom"



This sticker made me feel guilty! Jasmyne Keimig

Not everyone has a great relationship with their mother, but if you are lucky enough to have a cool mom (I do), you should probably give her a call. I'm not saying right now, but sometime soon. I'm going to give mine a ring as soon as I'm done with this post. Love you, Momma.

"God Hates Bags"



Ok, you have my attention. JK

Spotted right outside Ghost Alley Espresso. I can't see the attribution down in the right corner too well, but this sticker is ALMOST too clever for its own good.

"Cool Concrete Structure"



Wow. JK

Spotted on Broadway. I reverse Google Image searched this one and nothing came up. So if it's an actual building, it is one that has never been publicly documented outside of this sticker in Seattle, WA. I feel really drawn to its top-heavy construction, weird angles, concrete material. If you designed this, please come forward!*

*12/18 UPDATE: This turned out to be Mexican architect Agustín Hernández Navarro's Praxis, located in Mexico City. Read more about his work here. Thanks Dave B.!

"Don't Snitch"



When I Googled this phrase, the only thing that came up was the Mac Dre song of the same name. JK

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.