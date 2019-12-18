SIFF Members save up to 40% on ticket packs and passes during our Earliest Bird Sale thru Dec 31
Spotted on Broadway. I reverse Google Image searched this one and nothing came up. So if it's an actual building, it is one that has never been publicly documented outside of this sticker in Seattle, WA. I feel really drawn to its top-heavy construction, weird angles, concrete material. If you designed this, please come forward!*
*12/18 UPDATE: This turned out to be Mexican architect Agustín Hernández Navarro's Praxis, located in Mexico City. Read more about his work here. Thanks Dave B.!
Don't forget—snitches get stitches!!!
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.