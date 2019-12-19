The Carlile Room to Host Special Disco DJ Nights in Honor of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Love to love disco, baby.

With the Paramount Theatre staging Summer: The Donna Summer Musical December 31–January 5, DJ/booker Lilli Dennison has chosen a strong lineup of selectors to spin the zenith of '70s disco records, so attendees can continue to float on that euphoric buzz across the street at the Carlile Room after the performance lets out.

Called Hot Stuff 2020: Disco Nights, the series will feature Trickbag Record Party [Dennison and Brian Probart] (December 31, 9:30 pm), Waxwitch and Kool Hand (January 1, 9:30 pm), Vodka Twist (January 2, 9:30 pm), Trickbag Record Party (January 3, 10 pm), DJ Marvelette (January 4, 10 pm), and The Spinnerettes (January 5, 2 pm). Expect all of them to dig deep into a genre that has longer legs than its first wave of detractors would ever imagine, while also giving deck time to the era's hits. (Yes, these DJs' preferred format is vinyl and, yes, that matters.) The Carlile Room will augment these nights with drink and food specials. Finally, if you come dressed to impress in the vogue of disco's heyday, you will earn a raffle ticket that could lead to a $250 Tom Douglas gift certificate. More info about Hot Stuff here.