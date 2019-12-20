For the last 10 years, the silent-reading party has happened on the first Wednesday of the month at the Sorrento. The party is not going anywhere... except the first party of 2020 will be pushed back one week, to January 8. The amazing Paul Moore will be back at the piano, the fire will be roaring, and we will all get some reading and drinking done.
Programming Note: There's No Reading Party New Year's Day, But There Is One on January 8
