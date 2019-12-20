The silent-reading party happens in the lobby of the Sorrento Hotel, seen here in 1909.
The silent-reading party happens in the lobby of the Sorrento Hotel, seen here in 1909. Courtesy of Sorrento Hotel

For the last 10 years, the silent-reading party has happened on the first Wednesday of the month at the Sorrento. The party is not going anywhere... except the first party of 2020 will be pushed back one week, to January 8. The amazing Paul Moore will be back at the piano, the fire will be roaring, and we will all get some reading and drinking done.

Do you want to support The Stranger? Contribute here.