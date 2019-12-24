Didn't see you there :') Who knew a pyramid could be so sweet?
Spotted along 12th Ave. Lots of things going on here—the mask reminds me of the ones plague doctors used to wear in the 17th century. But the insides? The peen? "Pervert"? I reverse image searched this to no avail, but this is fuckin' sick.
This looks like a panel from a comic. The background is the final moments of the 2010s. That dog is me, looking forward into the future. Yeah, whatever. See you suckers in 2020.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.