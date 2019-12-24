Let's All Play Lotería Sticker Patrol: Last of the Decade

"El Músico"

This is so cute. Jasmyne Keimig

"Oh Hey!"

Who, me? :) JK

"Pervert"

If this person flashed me, I'd look. JK

"Yeah, Whatever"

Cute dog. JK

Spotted in one of the booths in Nacho Barracho. This is riffing off the Mexican card game Lotería which is similar-ish to Bingo, but exactly 1,000 times more exciting and with pretty, illustrated cards. I don't watch Bob's Burgers, but I know the son character, Gene, from the show here is El Músico, the musician, one of the traditional 54 cards of the game. I love it. Didn't see you there :') Who knew a pyramid could be so sweet?Spotted along 12th Ave. Lots of things going on here—the mask reminds me of the ones plague doctors used to wear in the 17th century. But the insides? The peen? "Pervert"? I reverse image searched this to no avail, but this is fuckin' sick.This looks like a panel from a comic. The background is the final moments of the 2010s. That dog is me, looking forward into the future. Yeah, whatever. See you suckers in 2020.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.