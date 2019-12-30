Johnny Clegg Died in 2019. How Did I Miss This?

Johnny Clegg, the White Zulu, died this year. I did not know this until I read the BBC's notable African deaths of 2019 . He, rightly, made the list. Mugabe is also on the list, but the former president of Zimbabwe was dead to me long before he died. What killed Clegg is what now threatens the life of Civil Rights icon John Lewis, pancreatic cancer . Clegg and Lewis also have this in common: They were raised in officially segregated societies. For Clegg, it was apartheid South Africa; for Lewis, it was the Jim Crow South. Lewis rebelled against American segregation through civil activism. Clegg, through music. In the late 1970s, Clegg and Sipho Mchunu released a little and utterly beautiful single, "Woza Friday," as the mixed-race rock/township jive band called Juluka . And so, from the heart of one of the most racist social systems emerged a pop band that was completely integrated. Juluka's music and album covers represented a society that challenged white supremacy by its very existence—a white man singing and rocking in Zulu. This was actually more South African than rugby. It also revealed that SA whites were no longer European, they were African. No matter how much they insulted, made miserable, and exploited black African lives and labor, they, too, were African.

Juluka released a string of hits, one of which, "Impi" (which celebrated Zulu militarism) became the anthem for the SA's national rugby team, Springbok.



I will conclude this 2019 note with some thoughts I wrote about Johnny Clegg in 2007. These thoughts concerned the video for Juluka's 1980 afro-rock hit "Fever," which was shot in a US city (LA?).



The night is a promise / I feel it to the core.

Young and hungry on the street / Watching the score...

Down past an old cafe / Walking to I don't know where...

Watching [the people] struggling to get their share.

Johnny Clegg sings:Two things. A night in the city is nothing if its air is not vibrated by the beat of some promise—the promise of a new pleasure, a new happening, event, exchange, encounter. If you do not feel this promise "to the core" of your being, then you are not standing in a big enough city.

The other thing: The type of walking Clegg describes in "Fever" is only possible in the biggest cities on earth. Clegg deliberately walks with no sense of direction; he walks with no end in sight; he walks only to get lost. "Walking by an old cafe," he sings. Where is this place? What forces brought him to this unfamiliar neighborhood? What will he encounter in this lost part of the city? And you just don't get lost; you must know how to get lost.

The ability to lose your way correctly was designated by the German critic Walter Benjamin as the defining art of a big city person. "Not to find one's way in a city may well be uninteresting and banal. It requires ignorance—nothing more." he wrote in his memoir "Berlin Chronicle." "But to lose oneself in a city—as one loses oneself in a forest—that calls for quite a different schooling." Johnny Clegg has had this different type of schooling.