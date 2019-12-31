1532453141-1200x630bb.jpg

It's kind of the bad actors show. A biting biter bit her boyfriend and drew blood. He didn't like it, so she calls him a baby. A dude wonders if he can catch a contact high from sleeping with someone who is on meth. A man is miffed because a couple who came to the wedding didn't send them a gift. Dan sternly chastises them all. People! It's 2020! Behave yourselves!

On the Magnum, Dan interviews journalist L.V. Anderson about the history of herpes hysteria.

Do you want to support The Stranger? Contribute here.

And, vampire porn: How popular is it? Let's have some stats.

A snippet: