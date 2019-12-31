New Savage Lovecast: The Origins of Herpes Hysteria

It's kind of the bad actors show. A biting biter bit her boyfriend and drew blood. He didn't like it, so she calls him a baby. A dude wonders if he can catch a contact high from sleeping with someone who is on meth. A man is miffed because a couple who came to the wedding didn't send them a gift. Dan sternly chastises them all. People! It's 2020! Behave yourselves!

On the Magnum, Dan interviews journalist L.V. Anderson about the history of herpes hysteria.

And, vampire porn: How popular is it? Let's have some stats.

A snippet: