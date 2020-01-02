Grandma Is Number One Sticker Patrol: Anger, Chili, Malt Liquor, Snorkeling

We have a logo now! Jess Stein

I'm Grandma Number One!

Forgot where I saw this one, but was in love immediately. Jasmyne Keimig

That tracks! JK/Google Translate

Happy New Year! You've got to remember whose on top, baby: it's grandma. With the help of my fancy, space-age technology (a.k.a. the camera option on Google Translate's phone app), I was able to read this sticker in real time.To anyone that can read this, how good is this translation? Let me know in the comments!

Stay Angry



This sticker radiates anger. JK

"My Heart is Chile Without You"

Nothing like chili during these dreary days. JK

Filed under: vibes we are NOT bringing into 2020.Ok, technically not a sticker, but how could I not snap this one? I think I stood in front of this one for a full minute trying to understand what it was saying. My heart is chile without you. Chile as in chili as in chilly as in cold. Too much mental gymnastics if you ask me!

"Malt Liquor Society"

Spotted just this morning on my walk to work! JK

I can't tell if this is a band or a brand, but if there is a Malt Liquor Society, can I join?

STICKER PATROL: VACATION EDITION

"Butt Snorkeler, Here for the Rear"



We eatin' ass in 2020! JK

Just because I'm not on the clock, doesn't mean I'm not patrolling for the stickies. Spotted near Sunset Beach on O'ahu. My mom asked if I was really going to show this to other people. Yes, mom, I will!

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.

