Awkwafina Wins, Bong Joon-ho Tells Us to Read, and Other 2020 Golden Globes Highlights

Actress Awkwafina holding her Golden Globe she received for her performance in The Farewell. Getty Images/ Kevin Winter

Last night, the 77th Golden Globes aired on NBC. It was a boozy, schmoozy, and stilted evening. Both Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres received special commendation for their work in the film and television industry. Elton John removed his glasses because he couldn't read the teleprompter, making me GASP because I've never seen the icon barefaced. Succession's Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin shared a quick kiss after the former won for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Here are some other (mostly film) highlights from the night:

History was made with Awkwafina's win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role as Billi in Lulu Wang's wonderful The Farewell. She's the first actress of Asian descent to do so. The film was controversially nominated in the Best Foreign Language category, despite reflecting on the experience of being Asian-American, which it ultimately lost to Bong Joon-ho's Parasite. Awkwafina was favored to win this category and in her speech thanks director Wang and Zhao Shuzhen, the actress who plays her grandmother in the film. We love to see it!:

I love being a part of the Bong Hive because he's always giving me content to feast off of: including his acceptance speech for Parasite as the Best Foreign Language film. He told us Americans that we have to read more. I hear you, king!

And I loathe the night's host, Ricky "I Really Don't Care, This is the Last Time I'm Hosting This Shit Show" Gervais, but he got some good punches in during his opening speech for the ceremony, including a truly obscene joke about Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy in Cats:

The Irishman and Marriage Story, both films Chase and I bet would sweep, were almost completely shut out, with Marriage Story only winning Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern. Though everyone made sure to pay their dues specifically to Scorsese and The Irishman upon winning the award they lost. Quentin Tarantino, who picked up Best Screenplay for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood even said, "Wow, I can't believe I won over Steven Zaillian [writer of The Irishman]."

Also in his careening, weird speech, Tarantino highlighted Margot Robbie's "truly goodness" in her role as Sharon Tate in OUATIH after commending her costars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for their characters' specificity. Robbie famously hardly spoke in the film. Watch Tarantino sweat and pontificate below:

And speaking of Best Supporting Actress...Jennifer Lopez was snubbed! Critics and the Unstreamable team both thought that J.Lo had this category on lock for her widely-lauded performance as veteran stripper Ramona Vega in Hustlers. But it wasn't enough to edge out Laura Dern for her role as a pushy divorce lawyer in Marriage Story. We hate to see it.



gay culture is experiencing internal and existential conflict from turning on forever favorite Laura Dern because she beat Jennifer Lopez in an awards show that means absolutely nothing

— alex (@alex_abads) January 6, 2020

Another unexpected win came during the Best Animation category: With two film nominations (Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2), it seemed as if Disney would have easily gotten another win in the bag, but NO! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association apparently loves to randomly award underdogs. Stop-motion animated film Missing Link won the category with writer/director Chris Link and producer Arianne Sutner accepting the award after trekking towards the stage from the outer reaches of the room. They were both clearly shocked!

Coming from the Portland-based animation studio Laika, Missing Link is set in the Pacific Northwest and follows a Sasquatch traveling to the Himalayas with the assistance of a British explorer to meet his Yeti cousins. Cute! It was apparently a box-office bomb, grossing only $26.2 million against a $100 million budget, but was praised by critics. I'm sure that this Golden Globe win will lead to a resurgence of interest in the film—I haven't even seen it. Check out their speech (and maybe the trailer, too?):

Renée Zellweger! won for Best Actress in Motion Picture-Drama for her role as Judy Garland in Judy. She gave a transformational performance as the late icon and is now favored to win the Oscar. I always forget she's from Texas and, here, the twang is strong. Go see Judy if you haven't already!

Finally, the night was capped off with a sorta drunk speech by Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama winner Joaquin Phoenix. To be fair, this was toward the end of the ceremony and I definitely would have been a touch more than tipsy at this point in the night. When Phoenix trotted on stage to accept the award for his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker in Joker, he was clearly several sheets to the wind, saying to his fellow nominees, "We all know there is no fucking best actor." I agree, Joaquin, I agree.

Check out the full list of winners here.