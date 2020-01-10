Watch R.L. Burnside's Son Cedric Further His Pop's Righteous Blues Legacy at the Tractor Tonight

Cedric Burnside Abraham Rowe

What a pedigree Cedric Burnside has. The son of celebrated blues drummer Calvin Jackson and grandson of blues-guitar legend R.L. Burnside, this American drummer/guitarist/vocalist perpetuates the family business with authority. Working with guitarist Lightnin’ Malcolm in the ’00s, Burnside wrought a solid blues-rock catalog that should’ve been at least as well-known as that of the Black Keys.

Burnside’s latest album, 2018’s Benton County Relic, bears a resemblance to John Lee Hooker’s methodical, menacing blues, with his guitar slicing incisively like a rusty dagger and his drums hitting with the finality of nails being driven into coffins. Cedric Burnside’s music is righteously filthy.

He plays Tractor Tavern tonight, with TBA guests. Admission is $15.




















