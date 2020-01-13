Best Director: Though I'd held out a little hope, no women were nominated in this category. Again. Despite the number of female directors who turned in excellent films this year (Greta Gerwig, Mati Diop, Lulu Wang, Lorene Scafaria, et al.) and the uproar over the Golden Globes nominations, the Oscars simply did not think a woman was worthy of consideration. Hat tip, I suppose, to bro Todd Phillips for being included in a lineup of some of the best directors this year. I'm crossing my fingers that my boy Bong Joon-ho wins this category, though it might be a long shot.
Best Picture: This category has the potential to include 10 nominees, but the Academy nominated only nine. Of note here, Greta Gerwig's Little Women. The film was also nominated for two acting categories, screenplay, costume, and score, making it even more bullshit that Gerwig was snubbed in the director category. 1917 is riding high off of its best picture win at the Golden Globes, so maybe the film will ride that wave to victory or get swatted down by Joker.
Best Actor: Kyle Buchanan at the New York Times highlighted the best actor category as being the one with the stiffest competition. Taron Egerton—who won the Globe a couple of a weeks ago for his turn as Elton John in Rocketman—wasn't even nominated. Though Joaquin Phoenix has been sweeping the floor with the other contenders in this race, I'd personally love to see Antonio Banderas win for his role in Pedro Almodovar's semiautobiographical Pain and Glory. A girl can dream.
Best Actress/Best Supporting Actress: No surprises here (unfortunately). In the best actress race, I'm betting on Renée Zellweger for her transformational performance as Judy Garland in Judy. I'd love to see Zoomer Florence Pugh take home best supporting for Amy March in Little Women, but nominating bodies seem intent on heaping accolades on Laura Dern for her Just Fine performance in Marriage Story. And like the best actor/supporting actor categories, the nominees are nearly all white, except for Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in Harriet. It's frustrating that the Academy only rewards performances from black actors as slaves or maids. I hate to see it.
The 92nd Academy Awards will air on February 9, 5 pm PST on ABC.
Best Picture
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Little Women
Parasite
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Ford v Ferrari
JokerBest DirectorBong Joon-ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Todd Phillips (Joker)Best ActressScarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)Best ActorJoaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Jonathan Pryce (Two Popes)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)Best Supporting ActressLaura Dern (Marriage Story)
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margo Robbie (Bombshell)Best Supporting ActorBrad Pitt (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)Best International Feature FilmParasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Corpus Christi (Poland)Best Original ScreenplayQuentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood)
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won (Parasite)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)Best Adapted ScreenplayGreta Gerwig (Little Women)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver (Joker)
Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)Best Cinematography1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)Best DocumentaryAmerican Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
HoneylandBest Original Song“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman)
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)
"I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough)
"Into The Unknown" (Frozen II)
"Stand Up" (Harriet)Best Animated FeatureKlaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
I Lost My Body
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldBest Costume DesignLittle Women
The Irishman
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Joker
Jojo RabbitBest Film EditingFord v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
ParasiteBest Production DesignThe Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
ParasiteBest Makeup and HairstylingBombshell
Judy
Joker
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917Best Sound EditingFord v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerBest Sound MixingAd Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time...in HollywoodBest Visual EffectsAvengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerBest Animated ShortDcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
SisterBest Documentary ShortIn the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
St. Louis Superman
Life Overtakes Me
Walk Run Cha-ChaBest Live Action ShortBrotherhood
Nefta Football Club
A Sister
The Neighbors' Window
Saria