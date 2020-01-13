The 2020 Oscar Nominations Are In, and the Joke's on Us!

Me this morning trying to be okay after seeing this fucking Oscar nomination list.

As Nathalie mentioned in Slog AM , John Cho and Issa Rae announced the 2020 Academy Award nominees in Los Angeles this morning. Joker pulled out in front with 11 nominations, while other major contenders like The Irishman, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and 1917 received 10 nominations each. Read the complete nominations list at the bottom of this post, but first, some categories to keep your eye on:

Best Director: Though I'd held out a little hope, no women were nominated in this category. Again. Despite the number of female directors who turned in excellent films this year (Greta Gerwig, Mati Diop, Lulu Wang, Lorene Scafaria, et al.) and the uproar over the Golden Globes nominations, the Oscars simply did not think a woman was worthy of consideration. Hat tip, I suppose, to bro Todd Phillips for being included in a lineup of some of the best directors this year. I'm crossing my fingers that my boy Bong Joon-ho wins this category, though it might be a long shot.



Best Picture: This category has the potential to include 10 nominees, but the Academy nominated only nine. Of note here, Greta Gerwig's Little Women. The film was also nominated for two acting categories, screenplay, costume, and score, making it even more bullshit that Gerwig was snubbed in the director category. 1917 is riding high off of its best picture win at the Golden Globes, so maybe the film will ride that wave to victory or get swatted down by Joker.



Best Actor: Kyle Buchanan at the New York Times highlighted the best actor category as being the one with the stiffest competition. Taron Egerton—who won the Globe a couple of a weeks ago for his turn as Elton John in Rocketman—wasn't even nominated. Though Joaquin Phoenix has been sweeping the floor with the other contenders in this race, I'd personally love to see Antonio Banderas win for his role in Pedro Almodovar's semiautobiographical Pain and Glory. A girl can dream.

Best Actress/Best Supporting Actress: No surprises here (unfortunately). In the best actress race, I'm betting on Renée Zellweger for her transformational performance as Judy Garland in Judy. I'd love to see Zoomer Florence Pugh take home best supporting for Amy March in Little Women, but nominating bodies seem intent on heaping accolades on Laura Dern for her Just Fine performance in Marriage Story. And like the best actor/supporting actor categories, the nominees are nearly all white, except for Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in Harriet. It's frustrating that the Academy only rewards performances from black actors as slaves or maids. I hate to see it.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air on February 9, 5 pm PST on ABC.