Sex and the Not-So-Single Member of the Clergy

I am a 42-year-old woman who has been in a love affair with a 72-year-old man for the past three years. I'm divorced and have with two children. (The affair was not the reason for divorce.) The man I love is in his second marriage for nearly ten years. He was married for two decades before that. We live in different cities. I love this man very much—our emotional intimacy has great depth and, when we are able to physically see each other, the sexual connection is magnetic. When apart, we are able to engage regularly in cybersex, dirty talk, and share fantasies. My lover has also talked me through some of the most difficult times of my life. Sponsored Seventeen is bringing the Ode to You Tour to accesso ShoWare Center on Thurs 1/23! Purchase tix here I am now struggling to decide whether or not he is a transitional figure or a permanent partner.

My lover provides me with deep conversation, support, and sexual fulfillment when we talk or see one another. I do not ask for anything financially and I am certainly not a “high maintenance” mistress. But there is a lot of resentment I have. He tells me about the lavish trips he takes with his wife and the extravagant meals they have together several times a week. I’ve never asked, but it seems he cannot help me financially, even though he is above and beyond financially comfortable. He tells me his wife checks all the bills, invoices, and notices any discrepancies or outliers, so I actually ended up paying for all our meals out, hotel rooms, etc. He’d reimburse me sometimes for things but also claimed he wanted to “respect” my “financial independence.” (So romantic and sexy, right?) He'd leave cash on the hotel nightstand to cover the room only—not for the parking, the gas for my eight hour drive, and the meal I had to eat alone the night before. He can’t be here physically in the same city, I would think there could be some “love in action” opportunities from even afar to show he cares and loves me since he knows I struggle as a single working mother. I’ve never asked for anything. Really—I’m low maintenance! But all this time I had to use MY credit card because he didn’t have his OWN credit card unattached to her. Then, miraculously, after I called him out on this weirdness which, quite honestly, I found emasculating, he “suddenly” had his own credit card and could pay for things discreetly. My lover vacillates between being with me and staying with his wife. He claims to be unhappy in his marriage but also claims he needs stability for his community and family. He is very well respected and revered in his community and plays a role that makes everything even more fucking complicated. (He’s clergy—go figure.) We do have a deep connection, emotionally and physically, that surpasses anything I’ve ever felt. And he clearly craves the playfulness and openness that our relationship brings to his life. I give him vitality and he feels alive. But I think I may slowly becoming debilitated by all the secrecy. But every time I consider ending the affair he reels me back in. (He is quite the wordsmith.) So, WTF should I do? I’ve been in therapy for years over this and a few friends know, but I need to hear another voice on this. Please give me your candid advice. Wanting To Feel Worthy

I don't wanna be ageist here or anything, WTFW, and an entry in an actuarial table isn't a fait accompli and individual results may vary.. but this guy is thirty years your senior. Even if he were to leave his (second) wife for you—something he clearly has no intention of doing—and even if you could live together openly and even if circumstances beyond his control no longer required him to take advantage of you financially, WTFW, it's highly likely that Mr. Wordsmith Mooch McClergy is gonna drop dead 1. long before you and 2. at some point in the not-too-distant future. The average life expectancy for an American male is 76ish years, a number that has been falling for years. So, again, even if he left his wife for you and even if he was able to provide you with the kind of financial support wouldn't dream of asking him for but would appreciate him offering to you... you're most likely gonna have to get on without him at some point soon.

If the actuarial tables are to be believed and if you don't get run over by a bus or something first.

I guess what I'm saying is... even in what would be your best-case scenario, WTFW, this guy is still gonna a transitional figure in your life. So why not cut to the chase and start transitioning away from Mr. Wordsmith Mooch McClergy now? Why wait until he's dead?

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••