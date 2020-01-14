Slog AM: Heavier Snow Tonight, Russia Hacked Ukraine Company Connected to Bidens, Dating Apps Are Selling Your Information

: Pelosi has indicated that the House will vote Wednesday to select the impeachment managers for Donald Trump's Senate trial. No one really knows who the managers will be. It's also not certain they will be named on Wednesday.

A slick morning commute: It's icy out there. Light snow showers throughout the night combined with below-freezing temperatures are making the journey into work quite the slog. There are more than 200 schools that have been closed or have delayed this morning. Take it easy out there. Accidents along I-5, I-90, and I-405 have already been reported.

Speaking of car crashes: There was a mess along SR 520 bridge near Bellevue Monday night. Around 30 cars and a bus were involved in chain-reaction accidents that shut the bridge down around 6 p.m. on Monday. This was allegedly due to black ice. Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

More snow on the way: A "band of heavy snow" is supposed to develop over the Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound area and then move north. That means a few more inches tonight, post-evening commute, are expected. There will also be snow flurries throughout the day. Fingers crossed for us in the lowlands.



Man who lives in fire station gets sued: Okay, this actually answers a question I didn't know I had. There's an old-timey fire station up in the Bryant neighborhood of Northeast Seattle—Fire Station 38. It turns out a normal guy bought the property for $712,000 in 2012 and has been using it as a residence and office ever since. Until 2016 when Seattle told him his use for the building was a zoning violation. The man sued and won. He can keep living in his firehouse.

Careful out there: Wild weather events can be dangerous. Did you hear about what happened in Cannon Beach? A king tide swept a father and his two children, aged 7 and 4, out to sea. The father is expected to recover but his daughter was killed and his son, the 4-year-old, is still missing at sea. Here's a list of things to remember when storm watching.

Ah, symbolism: Border Patrol wants to rid their South Texas radio tower of pests. Specifically, the "300 vomiting, defecating vultures" that live there and are "coating the tower and buildings beneath it with potentially hazardous excrement," the New York Times reports. Um, Time Magazine? I hope you're paying attention to your person of the year for 2020 (and by "person" I mean "flock" and by "flock" I mean 300 vomiting vultures).

Dating app users, now is the time to panic: If you're a Grindr, Tinder, or OkCupid user, listen up. These companies are giving out your personal data such as your sexual orientation and preferences and your exact location to ad and marketing companies. Grindr, the most popular gay dating app, shared "precise longitude and latitude with five companies" when the New York Times tested it. OkCupid, on the other hand, shared ethnicity and specific profile questions. There's a ton more here.

This news story is ironically from Fox News: Two Iranian television journalists have quit their jobs at a state-owned media company. One allegedly told viewers that she was sorry for the "13 years I told you lies." The resignations are a result of anti-government protests and calls for the removal of leaders after Iran shot down a Ukraine passenger plane.

Meanwhile: Iran says it has arrested people involved in the incident.

Russia's hack at it again: Heh. That was pretty good, right? Well, you know what's bad? Russia is hacking again! This wasn't just a fun pun. Russian hackers allegedly infiltrated Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where Joe Biden's son was once on the board. It's the company that's at the center of the impeachment investigation. The suggestion is that hackers were looking for dirt on the Bidens.

Gigi Hadid could be a juror in the Weinstein case: The famous supermodel was called as a potential juror in the Weinstein rape trial. She probably won't be selected since she has met the defendant and other witnesses.

Gwyneth Paltrow is selling candles that smell like her vagina: They're going for $72.

Any volunteers? Lonely Japanese billionaire seeks 'female partner to go to the moon with him'

