New Savage Lovecast: John Moe's Hilarious World of Depression

Hand-wringing women, am I right? First we have a lady who feels guilty about masturbating at night when her partner is snoring next to her. And another woman feels guilty about "objectifying" her new cross-dressing boyfriend. Is it wrong to be attracted to him in his female garb?

On the Magnum version of the show, Dan chats with John Moe, from the Hilarious World of Depression podcast about being a depressed person, or dating one.

And, if you dare, hear all about the disturbing things a woman found in her husband's workshop including greasy rubber gloves, feces-stained towels, empty wine bottles and underpants with holes cut out of them. Good lord, this call.

