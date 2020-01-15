A Gaping Void
Sticker Patrol: Pride, Light, MFW
Jess Stein
"Be The Void"
Fuck me up. Jasmyne Keimig
I'm pretty sure this sticker isn't referencing the Dr. Dog album, but I've been wrong before. I love a good void. Like when Mitski talks about
looking like a pulsating void at her NPR Tiny Desk concert
. Or this Audrey Wollen piece reminding us who owns the void
. Please never fill me up.
"Hey...I'm Proud of You"
Thank you. JK
I saw this one at a time when I really needed it. Feels good to be seen.
"Be Love, Be Light"
Religious undertones to this one, but we'll take it. JK
This one too!
"My Face When"
Love a good photo sticker. JK
Spotted on E Pine between 11th and 12th Ave. Anyone know who this is? I reversed searched the image and Google only suggested "retro style." We're calling this expression "fading joy." Despite the smile, this person's eyes aren't smiling. It's a little unnerving.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.