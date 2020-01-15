StickerPatrol_WEB.jpg
"Be The Void"

Fuck me up.
I'm pretty sure this sticker isn't referencing the Dr. Dog album, but I've been wrong before. I love a good void. Like when Mitski talks about looking like a pulsating void at her NPR Tiny Desk concert. Or this Audrey Wollen piece reminding us who owns the void. Please never fill me up.

"Hey...I'm Proud of You"

Thank you.
I saw this one at a time when I really needed it. Feels good to be seen.

"Be Love, Be Light"

Religious undertones to this one, but well take it.
This one too!

"My Face When"
Love a good photo sticker.
Spotted on E Pine between 11th and 12th Ave. Anyone know who this is? I reversed searched the image and Google only suggested "retro style." We're calling this expression "fading joy." Despite the smile, this person's eyes aren't smiling. It's a little unnerving.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.