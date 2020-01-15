A Gaping Void Sticker Patrol: Pride, Light, MFW

Jess Stein

"Be The Void"

Fuck me up. Jasmyne Keimig

"Hey...I'm Proud of You"

Thank you. JK

"Be Love, Be Light"

Religious undertones to this one, but we'll take it. JK

"My Face When"

Love a good photo sticker. JK

I'm pretty sure this sticker isn't referencing the Dr. Dog album, but I've been wrong before. I love a good void. Like when Mitski talks about looking like a pulsating void at her NPR Tiny Desk concert . Or this Audrey Wollen piece reminding us who owns the void . Please never fill me up. I saw this one at a time when I really needed it. Feels good to be seen.This one too!Spotted on E Pine between 11th and 12th Ave. Anyone know who this is? I reversed searched the image and Google only suggested "retro style." We're calling this expression "fading joy." Despite the smile, this person's eyes aren't smiling. It's a little unnerving.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.