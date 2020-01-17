OK BUBBE: My Jewish Grandma Weighs in on 2020

Take a ride through my grandma's political mind. Courtesy of My Grandma

In an effort to expand The Stranger's 2020 coverage outside a two block radius of Queer Bar, I'll periodically check in with my grandma, Renee, about the races. She's a retired underwriter in her 80s from Forest Hills, Queens, who now lives in Boca Raton, FL. She's active in the local community theater scene and in the Temple Choir, and she's recently been taking a Hebrew class.

First, what do you think of Trump?

This is the first president I have not addressed as President. The man is a moron. He's inarticulate, he's ignorant. He knows nothing about the Constitution. He's a liar. He's made this country the laughing stock of the world. He's immoral. You name anything bad, and he's it. I think Nancy Pelosi is doing a great job. She's sane, she knows what she is doing.

Moscow Mitch is holding up the works, making it appear that this Congress has done nothing. They have passed a lot of bills that are beneficial for this country, and he's sitting on them. Won't call witnesses for impeachment. He's running for reelection, and if Kentuckians were smart they would vote him out. Pence is a schmuck. He parrots everything Trump says.

Bernie Sanders is currently doing well in the polls, he's raising more money than anyone, and analysts think he has a real shot at winning the Democratic nomination. Who is your preferred candidate right now? And would you vote for Sanders?

I'll tell you who I don't like. I don't like Bernie. He's too liberal. His voice is boring. I don't like Warren. She wants to give free education to college students. Nothing is free. Someone pays. And you know who pays? The working poor. That's who. What's wrong with working and going to school? If you pay for it you are less likely to fool around. Besides, not everyone is college material. What's the matter with being a plumber, a carpenter, or an electrician? Those people make good money. Bring back the high school trade schools.

I like Mayor Pete, he's a veteran, he is intelligent, and he's young. I like Harris. She backed out, but I thought she was good. She spoke well, and she made sense. I also like Michael Bloomberg. He's run a big city. He's had experience negotiating. He was good for NYC. I would vote for any Democrat, even if it's not someone I would have chosen.

Are you fired up about any particular policy the candidates are talking about?

I want the administration to get on Big Pharma's butt and get prices lowered on meds. I'm at an age where I have a doctor for every part of my body. I've been fortunate that my hospitalization pays for most of my meds and I pay a small part of some of them. I have friends who are not so lucky. They have meds for which they have to pay hundreds a month. If these are supposed to be our "Golden Years," they are tarnished.

Anything else bugging you about Trump?

Trump should have asked Congress to OK killing Soleimani. He thinks he's a king. He's the President, he can't do what he wants. He should get rid of Rudy, he's another one that's off the wall. I hope I've given you some answers to your questions. Love you.

Love you, too, grandma!