Slog AM: Homeless People Lose Medication in Sweeps, Iran Supreme Leader Rebukes U.S., Deaf Man Sues Porn Hub

There's no easy way for homeless people to get their personal belongings back after an encampment is swept. PHIL AUGUSTAVO/GETTY IMAGES

: Medication, medical devices, IDs, and more. Plus there's no publically accessible storage facility for people to go pick up their things. With these crucial items in custody, it becomes harder for homeless people to get off the streets. Prescriptions are nearly impossible to refill and many people may turn to street drugs to cope. Missing an ID makes everything harder. Read the rest of this Seattle Times report

Iran's supreme leader makes rare public sermon: It was rife with anti-U.S. sentiment. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a crowd of thousands that the U.S. was an "arrogant power" and that God had allowed Iran to "slap the face" of the country with its recent missile attacks. This appearance, meant to rally support after a tumultuous start to 2020, is the first of its kind in eight years. The content of the sermon circumvented how Iran accidentally shot and brought down a civilian aircraft.

Snowstorm claims Snohomish teacher's life: Kathleen Jenks, 57, was last seen on Sunday. The second-grade teacher's body was found along Snohomish Cascade Drive on Wednesday night. Jenks had died from hypothermia. The circumstances that led up to her death are still unknown.

Joe Biden calls Mark Zuckerberg a "little creep": And suggests that Facebook may have colluded with Russia in this New York Times interview:



wow Biden ripped Zuckerberg, called for a repeal of section 230 and referred to a nameless near-billionaire as "one of the little creeps" https://t.co/6L2bwQ0KoR pic.twitter.com/PlZsKQ4Umx

— Max Chafkin (@chafkin) January 17, 2020

Goodbye, Key Arena: Naming rights for the new basketball and NHL stadium are being discussed. Alaska Airlines has called dibs on putting its name in the front entrance. When you enter the new arena (KING5 has taken to capitalizing this like New Arena and I think that's fun but I refuse to emulate it), you'll be entering the Alaska Airlines Atrium. The new arena won't open until 2021. Naming rights for the whole thing haven't been discussed but you can bet your bottom dollar they will be.

A wet weekend lies ahead: Rain is on the way and snow for the mountains. Also, careful while driving this morning. It got nice and cold last night so there's a good chance of black ice.



Planning your weekend?

Better to grab galoshes

And rest those snow boots.#WAwx #WeatherHaiku pic.twitter.com/c7lGq0X6nu

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 17, 2020

Nightmare fuel: Newcastle, Washington residents woke up to an alert from their security camera that showed a prowler peering through their bedroom window with a flashlight. His footprints were still there in the fresh snow when police arrived. Here's the picture they got from their camera.

Oh... oh no: A Minneapolis TSA agent said she needed to pat down a Native woman's braids. She pulled the woman's hair behind her shoulders and snapped her braids as if they were reigns for a horse. "Giddyup," the agent said. When the woman said that was not okay the agent said it "was just in fun."

Trump assembles his impeachment legal team: Ken Starr, notably, investigated Bill Clinton. Robert Ray wrote the final report on Clinton. Alan Dershowitz rounds out the pack. He famously defended O.J. Simpson.



NEWS - with Cipollone and Sekulow as lead lawyers, Trump impeachment team to include Ken Starr and Robert Ray, former independent counsel lawyers, per person familiar with the plan.

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 17, 2020

Deaf man sues Porn Hub: The suit alleges that Porn Hub is in violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act because the site doesn't provide closed captioning for its videos. This just proves that some people really do watch porn for the storylines. I love when satire like this video becomes reality:



Remember the guy who filmed himself licking a tub of ice cream at Walmart? And then he put it back? When confronted, he said that he had purchased the ice cream after filming the video, a claim verified by police. Well, he has just pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

Grammy's chief executive placed on leave: The award show is nine days away and Deborah Dugan is out. Dugan has been accused of misconduct. Allegedly, an assistant complained that Dugan had a "bullying management style."

One of my favorite shows is returning! Have you watched High Maintenance on HBO? If not, what are you doing?



The Guy is back to keep your spirits high.

High Maintenance returns Friday, February 7 at 11PM on @HBO. #HMonHBO pic.twitter.com/5Z6hkQAPuq

— High Maintenance (@HMonHBO) January 16, 2020

A fun fact for your Friday: Paranormal Activity is the most profitable movie of all time. It received a 19,749 percent return on its initial $450,000 investment.

This weekend's EverOut picks are: The MLK Unity Party, 14/48: The World's Quickest Theater Festival, and Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar.