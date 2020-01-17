Slog PM: Bald Eagle Dies, Matt Shea Crows, Queen City Closes

Queen City's sales were "lower than hoped for,” and so Linda Derschang is revamping the place to be similar to her dive bars, Linda's Tavern (above) and King's Hardware. Kelly O

The five priciest Western Washington homes last year sold for a total of $113 million: All five of the homes were sold on the Eastside and within three miles of each other, reports Seattle Times's Katherine Khashimova Long. But who purchased them? Four of the buyers remain a mystery since their identities are allowed to be obscured by trusts. One of the real estate agents told Long that "more of his clients are tech-sector employees with young families, relocating to Seattle for work from places like Europe, Asia, New York, and California."

There's another software flaw in the 737 Max: Boeing's woes continue. Bloomberg published a report today on how a new software flaw in its most cursed plane may further delay its relaunch. The issue is still a bit vague, but it has something to do with "how software on the plane checks itself to ensure it’s receiving valid data." The FAA: “Our first priority is safety, and we have set no time-frame for when the work will be completed.” The plane has been grounded since March 13, 2019.

Rumor has it... The bad, new Sound Transit voice belongs to a Sound Transit employee. Dear Mystery Employee, if you're reading, please write a guest op-ed for us. We know you're out there. Why did your employer do you dirty like this?



I feel bad for him. Why didn't ST just hire a professional voice worker? Oh that's right, because ST has a history of trying to reinvent/ignore things that have been working in other systems forever. January 17, 2020

Linda Derschang’s Queen City will close: The building has been around since the 1890s, writes Seattle Met, and was purchased in 2018 by Derschang and revamped to be simply "Queen City," with taxidermy and vintage fixtures and cauliflower fritters. Sales have been “lower than hoped for,” and so Derschang is closing it down and revamping it again. She "plans to open this spring with a new name and a new vibe, similar to her beloved dive bars, Linda’s Tavern and King’s Hardware," writes the Met. Queen City's last day open will be January 25. Read Charles Mudede on Linda Derschang's restaurant empire here.

More closures: The downtown Barnes & Noble is closing this Saturday. It's been there for 22 years. Bye!



14 states are suing the Trump administration over new restrictions for food stamp benefits: Here's the lawsuit, as well as analysis from CBS News.

The Matt Shea drama continues: Rep. Matt Shea, a man who allegedly participated in domestic terrorism against the United States, spoke at an annual gun rights rally on the Washington State Capitol steps today. “The real enemies of this country aren’t being investigated, the real enemies of this country aren’t being looked into, the real enemies of this country aren’t being reported on by the media,” he said, reports Seattle Times. "This is a new battlefield for us, isn’t it?” He continued. The comments come after violent threats were made against House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox after he suspended Shea from the GOP caucus following the release of the 108-page Shea report.

Someone shot a fucking bald eagle near Tacoma earlier this month and now it's dead.

The White House released the president's legal team for the upcoming Senate trial: It includes Alan Dershowitz, who is "known for defending the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein," writes The Guardian. It also includes Kenneth Starr, "the dogged prosecutor who led the investigation that culminated in the 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton and lost a university post in 2016 for mishandling sexual assaults on campus." They sure sound like nice guys.

"It’s been there a long time,” Trump said today, referring to his presidential desk, to a group of LSU Tigers football players. “A lot of presidents, some good, some not-so-good [have sat behind this desk]. But you've got a good one now, even though they're trying to impeach the son of a bitch. Can you believe that?" CaN YoU BeLiEvE ThAT?

At the end of this month, Seattle could see the largest health care strike in the nation's recent history. Rich Smith has more here. See today's press conference, via KOMO, below.



