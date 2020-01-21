Slog PM: An Ass-Backwards Senate Trial, Wuhan Coronavirus Visits Washington State, Bezos Dick Pic Drama Returns

The Senate trial has started and whoo boy is it a snoozy hot mess. Democrats want "to call witnesses and new evidence that Mr. Trump blocked from House investigators," writes the New York Times . “If the Senate votes to deprive itself of witnesses and documents, the opening statements will be the end of the trial,” said Adam Schiff, and then, later, he called the Senate trial "ass-backwards."

The President's lawyers started lying right out of the gate: Vox called it "a blizzard of lies," breaking down the falsehoods here.



These votes are, predictably, falling along party lines. Like this third Democratic effort to subpoena more records: "The move to table the effort succeeded along party lines, 53 to 47, with Republicans prevailing in the latest in a series of partisan votes to block new evidence demanded by Democrats from coming to light. Republicans had succeeded in tabling two other similar measures," writes the Times.

It's only DAY ONE and senators are already falling asleep: From NBC News:

Some senators appear to be losing steam as the trial headed into the night. There were many yawns, including from Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Richard Shelby, R-Ala. Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, was most definitely sound asleep for the majority of Rep. Val Demings' presentation. When Jay Sekulow took the stand, speaking audibly louder, Risch was jolted awake.

The trial is ongoing: Watch it live below.



Okay, let's pivot from one crisis to another...

The first case of the Wuhan coronavirus has been documented in the United States ... in Washington state. The victim is in his 30s and a resident of Snohomish County. “We’re very comfortable the patient is isolated and poses little risk to the staff or general public,” said a health officer at the Snohomish Health District. It is still unclear how "easily and sustainably the virus is spread from human to human." The World Health Organization is meeting tomorrow to decide if they should declare an international public health emergency.



Hillary Clinton slams Bernie Sanders: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” she said. Sure, Hil.

A breaking Facebook update from The Stranger's Eli Sanders:



In Washington state, violations of campaign finance law can be punished through fines of up to $10,000 per violation.



ICYMI: The city's new RapidRide, RapidRide G, is being pushed back to 2023, reports Capitol Hill Seattle Blog.

An exclusive report from The Guardian claims Jeff Bezos's phone was "hacked by Saudi crown prince" in 2018: The hacking was allegedly "triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos" over WhatsApp. "Large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos’s phone within hours... The Guardian has no knowledge of what was taken from the phone or how it was used." More:

The disclosure is likely to raise difficult questions for the kingdom about the circumstances around how US tabloid the National Enquirer came to publish intimate details about Bezos’s private life – including text messages – nine months later. It may also lead to renewed scrutiny about what the crown prince and his inner circle were doing in the months prior to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist who was killed in October 2018 – five months after the alleged “hack” of the newspaper’s owner.

Speaking of Amazon... Check out their new robot designs. They're freaky.

HEY TEENS STOP FLASHING YOUR DICKS ON TIKTOK.

Boeing pushes back the return of the 737 Max: Originally, the 737 Max was supposed to return to service around February or March. In a statement released today, Boeing pushed back that return to "mid-2020." "Today’s bad news contributed to a 3.3% decline in the price of Boeing’s shares," notes GeekWire.

It's real wet out there:



Make sure to vote for Ballard's National Nordic Museum in USA Today's new poll for Best New Museum in the United States. It's currently in third place.

If you're somehow still feeling nostalgic about the Viaduct: Here's some porn.

