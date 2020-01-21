First US Case of Wuhan Virus Reported in Washington State

Washington state is home to the first reported case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States. TomKli / iStock / Getty Images Plus

As mentioned in Slog AM , there are fears that a mysterious virus that broke out in China is spreading globally. It's called the Wuhan coronavirus, and the Centers for Disease Control just reported that the first known US case has been identified here in Washington state.

From the New York Times:

The man is a resident of Snohomish County, Wash., who experienced symptoms after returning from a trip to the region around Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. He was hospitalized with pneumonia last week.

Already, The Times reports, the Wuhan coronavirus "has killed at least six people and sickened hundreds more in Asia." Here's more information on the virus from the CDC, as well as advice on what travelers and others should do to protect themselves from an illness the CDC believes is spreading "person-to-person."

The Everett Herald reports the infected man is in his 30s and is currently in isolation at Everett's Providence Regional Medical Center.