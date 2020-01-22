Slog AM: Impeachment Arguments Start Today, Furries Stop Domestic Abuser, UN Recommends Investigation Into Jeff Bezos's Hacked Phone

This could be about waaaay more than dick pics. ALEX WONG / STAFF

: At about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a man was found shot in the stairwell of the Westlake Center mall near the Wells Fargo. Police think that he was shot in the mall. He was found alive but died at Harborview Medical Center.

There is a drawer full of candy in the Senate: And rumor has it, it's in the desk drawer of Senator Patrick J. Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania. Toomey has been in charge of the candy desk since 2015 and keeps it stocked with confections from his home state. That means Hershey's everything and local Reading, PA peanut butter cups and whatever else. Legend has it that the candy desk first appeared in 1965 when a sweet tooth California Republican was in office. The bad news is that during Clinton's impeachment, Rick Santorum (also from Pennsylvania) staffed the candy desk.

Sea-Tac Airport isn't screening for coronavirus: Because there are no direct flights from Wuhan, where the virus has originated, to Seattle. But, the man in Everett who has Wuhan flew through Sea-Tac. It's just that he took a connecting flight to get there. Only five airports in the U.S. have been screening for the illness. Currently, 440 in China have been infected and nine have died. There are reports of the disease spreading to Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Give this video an Oscar:



Like watching a full length movie - but in just 27-seconds... pic.twitter.com/q2LBBWwCcJ

— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 21, 2020

Senators confirmed McConnell's impeachment trial plan: After hours of debate, at around 2 a.m. EST, the Senate voted 53 to 47 along party lines to approve the rules. Ten amendments by Democrats were shot down. An 11th amendment that would extend the timetable for filing trial motions caught one Republican vote, Susan Collins of Maine. The amendment still failed. That means opening arguments against Trump start Wednesday. That will kick off at about 11 a.m. on the West Coast.

King County gets online and mobile voting: King County will be allowed to cast their votes online or on their smartphones starting Wednesday. The catch is that the election this is being rolled out in is for the King Conservation District Board of Supervisors. That's an election that usually draws about 1 to 3 percent voter turnout. While this is being tested now, it's unlikely that voters will be able to vote this way for all kinds of elections in the near future.

Let there be light: This is huge news. The sunset will be at 5 p.m. today!



A little cheer for your Wednesday morning: Should the sun ever reappear, Seattle is headed for its first 5 PM sunset since November 3rd. January 26th. Who's excited? #wawx

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 22, 2020

But let's not get too excited: Unless you're a sucker for the rain like I am. It's all doom and gloom out there.



⚠️ Heavy rain with rising snow levels today into Friday (and potentially more for the weekend into early next week). Here's a look at forecast amounts and potential impacts. Check the latest river forecasts at https://t.co/UNFaxgO6W2 #wawx pic.twitter.com/7jNoho6ZzV

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 22, 2020

Florida's forecast includes cold temperatures: And a chance of iguana rain. When it gets too cold, iguanas will go dormant and fall from wherever they're perched. Do not panic.

Cop who peed on a girl gets prison time: I mean this at least seems pretty fair. A Cleveland cop admitted to peeing on a 12-year-old girl when she refused to get into his car while she was waiting at school bus stop. According to records, he filmed himself peeing on the girl. He was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.

Furries save the day: Several furries attending FurCon in San Jose helped restrain a man who was assaulting his girlfriend. Two furries heard a woman screaming from inside a car. They pulled open the door and dragged the man out of the passenger seat. Others came to help. Six furries total helped to restrain him until police arrived. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear tails.



Huge news: Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, will, for the first time, allow same-sex couples to dance together in the amateur ballroom championship, which the campus has hosted every year since 1997.

I love this simple traffic update:



We just found it and it's still there!

— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 22, 2020

Saudi Arabia says it didn't hack Jeff Bezos's phone: The Saudi Embassy called the reports that the Amazon founder's phone was hacked by the Kingdom "absurd." It also called for a full investigation. United Nations experts have also called for an "immediate investigation" into the matter by the U.S. They say it may have been an attempt to "influence" the Washington Post's reporting. Bezos is the owner of the Post.

Harvey Weinstein's trial begins today: He limped up the steps of a Manhattan courthouse. A man behind him was carrying his walker. This is the biggest case in the era of #MeToo. Weinstein faces charges for rape and sexual assault.



Harvey Weinstein enters Manhattan court room ahead of opening arguments in rape trial against him. reporters ask if he thinks he’s gonna get a fair trial, yes he says, “I have good lawyers.” pic.twitter.com/a5jtkxCKj7

— Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) January 22, 2020

Today's best entertainment options are: A Tron-level electronic show with Com Truise, Seattle Opera's Russian double-hitter Eugene Onegin, and an evening with BoJack Horseman writer Jonny Sun. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar.