Close Your Eyes and Make a Wish!
Jess Stein
"It's Always 11:11 Somewhere..."
Wow, deep. Jasmyne Keimig
I don't think that's strictly true, but a nice sentiment. Though I think it takes away the specialness of the moment if it happens all the time, isn't it less special? Or more? Am I overthinking this?
"Needy needy needy"
The pinkness of this sticker is so good. JK
Wow, this sticker just slapped me in the face. Does it have to be so freaking LOUD?!
"Capitol Hill Monopoly"
Spotted on 12th Avenue. JK
Getting up close to it, I wished that the details had been altered to fit the joke, but, point taken.
"Constant Therapy"
Fmu. JK
What a concept!
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please email me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.
Jasmyne Keimig
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
