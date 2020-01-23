I would like to live that life every time I go to an event, and probably at home too. But, even though I greatly enjoyed how I felt inside, I didn't really get much pleasure from how I felt outside. I would inevitably soften up after ten minutes or so (even while fucking a guy I'd fantasized about for years!), and the only time I came was when I pulled out, closed my eyes and tried really really hard to imagine what the bottom was feeling, and jacked myself off. I've bottomed enough to know that's not especially desirable top behavior.

Also, as I age, I'm starting to look more and more like a daddy bear, a physical type that most people (myself included) prefer to fantasize about in the top role. So everything is telling me that I should be more and more of a top. But how do I rewire my brain or my body to start to enjoy it physically?



Changing Roles Is Super Promising