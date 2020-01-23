Two Suspects Identified In Last Night’s Downtown Seattle Mass Shooting

Both men allegedly have extensive criminal records. Lester Black

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has released the names of two men they believe opened fire in the center of a crowded downtown Seattle intersection last night.

SPD is asking for the public’s help searching for two men, Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver, both 24 years old, who are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Here are the photos of the suspects SPD just released.

3RD AND PINE UPDATE: Detectives have identified two suspects in yesterday's shooting. Marquise Latrelle Tolbert (age 24, 6'1" 200 lbs) and William Ray Tolliver (age 24, 6'0" 145 lbs). Both men are considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them or know where they are. pic.twitter.com/vgg7Uez3zN

— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Last night’s shooting near the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street left one woman dead and seven others injured, including a 9-year-old boy, after two men allegedly opened fire at around 5 p.m.

The two men were allegedly in argument Wednesday evening and then began shooting at each other, according to witness accounts given to SPD, striking bystanders in the process. The shooting sent evening commuters rushing into the nearby Westlake light rail station and surrounding businesses.

SPD is asking the public to call 911 if they see either of the suspects or know where men currently are.

Wednesday night's incident was the third downtown shooting in barely 24 hours. SPD cops shot and wounded a man in Belltown earlier in the day on Wednesday, and a 55-year-old man was found shot inside the nearby Westlake Center on Tuesday. That man later died.

Four of the seven people injured in Wednesday night's shooting have been released from the hospital, according to King 5. A 55-year-old female, 9-year-old male, and 32-year-old male remain at Harborview Medical Center.

Q13's Brandi Kruse broke the news that SPD had identified suspects in last night's shooting, announcing early this morning that SPD had active warrants for the arrest of these two men even before Wednesday's deadly shooting.