Slog AM: Kobe Bryant Is Dead, UW Screens Three Students for Coronavirus, Boeing's Falcon Problem

RIP to Kobe, his daughter, Gianna, and the seven others killed in Sunday's helicopter crash. Christian Petersen/Getty Image

: Three students who traveled to Wuhan, China, recently are being screened for the coronavirus. They developed symptoms related to the disease after returning but the university assured that they were "doing really well" in an email to the student body and faculty. Two of the three are living on-campus in resident halls and have been moved to isolated housing.

The virus in China: Is spreading quickly. Over 2,700 people worldwide, but mostly concentrated in China, have contracted the disease. In China, 80 people have died so far. However, some have said that the numbers are likely higher since China is not known for its transparency. There are cases of the virus in 10 countries around the world. There's no telling whether the lockdowns of Chinese cities will help limit the spread of the disease. The New York Times referred to it as "a public health experiment, the scale of which has not been done before."

Pandemics are not too great for the stock market: The DOW has dropped more than 500 points because the market hates uncertainty. Nothing says uncertainty like a fast-spreading disease that's causing cities with millions of residents to just shut down. Travel stocks, in particular, took some hits.

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter are dead: Kobe and Gianna, or Gigi, Bryant were killed along with seven other people when Bryant's helicopter crashed into a hillside in the San Fernando Valley. The helicopter was en route to a basketball tournament. There were no survivors. The entire world is reeling from the shocking loss. Fans flocked to the crash site and to Staples Center, where Bryant used to play for 20 years as a Laker. The crash happened the day after LeBron James beat Bryant's official scoring record. This is Bryant's last tweet:



Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644

— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Have you seen his Oscar-winning short film? Bryant won an Oscar in 2017 for this film, Dear Basketball. It's a tearjerker.



What's next? An investigation into what went wrong will continue. The focus will mainly be on the fog and poor visibility, which probably led the helicopter to crash into a Calabasas hillside. There will be some focus on malfunction within the helicopter. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is working to identify the other seven people who were killed in the crash. The story of Bryant's death was broken by TMZ. That happened before authorities were able to contact his family, which is reprehensible. They don't want it to happen with the other deceased.

The NBA still hosted games last night: Players were openly sobbing.



Swedish workers get ready to strike: And the hospitals are steeling themselves by shutting down emergency departments in Ballard and Redmond. Starting on Tuesday, 7,800 nurses and caregivers will strike until Friday, Jan. 31. They say that there are safety risks and staffing issues at the hospitals and will strike until they are resolved. Swedish has said that if this strike happens it will be the largest one they've ever faced.

The thing with John Bolton: Does John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, ever make you want to scream? Bolton has an unpublished manuscript that was leaked. In it, Bolton says that Trump told him how he wanted to continue to freeze aid to Ukraine until the country investigated Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Yikes. The draft pretty much outlines what Bolton's testimony would have been if he were called as a witness in the impeachment trial. But, the Republicans refuse to allow more witnesses or evidence into the fray.

Impeachment will continue today: With Trump's defense taking the stage. So far, their arguments have centered on how this is a partisan witch hunt fueled by resentment that Democrats can't beat Trump at the polls.

Boeing has birds living in its 737 MAX 8 plant: And they're not just your run of the mill pigeon, either. Boeing has a nest of peregrine falcons living in its hangar. They will need to be relocated for a host of reasons but most pressing is that the hangar was shut down. Because workers won't be building the 737 MAX for the time being, the hangar doors will remain shut and the falcons inside could starve.

Bystanders save trapped pedestrian: New Yorkers lifted a car off someone.



Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k

— help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

U.S. aircraft crashes in Afghanistan: According to the Taliban, an American air force plane has crashed in the Ghazni province. U.S. Army officials are investigating.

Billie Eilish, 18, sweeps the Grammy's: The teenaged singer became the second youngest artist to win best new artist. Eilish also won record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. She's the first woman to win all those awards in one night and only the second-ever person to do it. The first was Christopher Cross in 1981.

Penis Man arrested in Arizona: The man who allegedly spray-painted the phrase "Penis Man" across Tempe since last November was arrested by "25 heavily armed SWAT officers"

Today's best entertainment options are: A show with Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ron Pope, a chance to see work by Oaxacan and Seattleite printmakers at the M. Rosetta Hunter Art Gallery, and the Washington Ensemble Theatre's Dance Nation. See more on our EverOut Things To Do calendar.