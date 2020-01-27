Six Seattle Immigration Activists Face Trial For Not Leaving Sen. Cantwell's Office When Asked

At the end of last June, Sen. Maria Cantwell voted for a bill that increased funding for immigrant detention facilities at the boarder. Many members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus opposed the measure because it included over $100 million for Department of Defense "surveillance and enforcement operations," as well as hundreds of millions more for ICE and border patrol, but centrists caved and the bill ultimately made it to Trump's desk.

After Cantwell took that vote, a group of immigration activists met at her downtown Seattle office every Tuesday for five weeks. They wanted her to visit the border and hold a follow-up town hall meeting in the district (lol), commit to no more funding for detention facilities, and to use her bully pulpit to take a stand against Trump's abuses of immigrants.

According to Howard Gale, one of the activists who made the weekly visits, the response to their requests from Cantwell's staff was always the same: "We'll get back to you on that."

Gale estimates between 300 and 400 constituents had contacted the senator's office with that particular list of requests, and none received any other reply.

On August 6, during congressional recess, the group visited Cantwell's office again, but this time they refused to leave until they got an answer. "Our feeling was that all of our petitioning to our elected representative was getting lost. It was going to the front desk and it wasn't getting to her," Gale said.

According to a police report of the incident, at around 4:50 p.m. Cantwell's state director, Tommy Bauer, called the federal police and asked them to tell the group to leave and to "assist if they refused to leave" after 5:00 p.m. when the Federal Building would close to the general public.

After fielding the call from Bauer, the federal officers worked with the building's security guards to coordinate a response. When the feds and guards arrived at Cantwell's office a few minutes later, they chatted with the activists, cuffed them, walked them to another floor, gave them citations for failing to comply with directions from a federal protection officer, and then sent them on their merry way.

The activists—Jennifer Gosar, Elizabeth Graham, Nikita Minkin, Nick Peda, Jessie Yadlowsky, Gale—will stand trial on Thursday. If the judge decides they're guilty, they could face a fine and/or up to 30 days in jail.

A spokesperson from Cantwell's office declined to comment about matters that are the subject of litigation.

Gale says Cantwell finally responded to the group's questions via email in October, 113 days after their initial request.

In the email, Cantwell called conditions at the camps "abhorrent" and "unacceptable," and then touted her support of three bills aimed at addressing the issue. Since one of the bills she touted was the same one that led the activists to make their demands in the first place, Gale cited the email as more evidence of a communication breakdown between the senator and her constituents. "This is disingenuous and dishonest in the extreme," he said of Cantwell's response.

This isn't the first time Gale and other activists have remained in Cantwell's office after hours. In 2006, Gale said he camped out in the senator's office from "around noon to noon the next day" with two staff members in an attempt to set up a meeting on the Iraq war. The group ended up holding a meeting with Cantwell "and there was some progress," he said, "we were heard."