New Savage Lovecast: Happy Poly Homes With Dr. Elisabeth Sheff

Have you ever experienced conflict during a family vacation? The first call on this show might put it all in perspective for you.

A protective big sister can't stand that her 17-year-old sis is dating a 21-year-old man. Their parents don't mind. Should big sister give the guy a chance, or is the age difference unacceptable?

On the Magnum, Dan chats with Dr. Elisabeth Sheff from Psychology Today about raising children within a polyamorous household.

And finally, a woman is considering becoming a fin-dom, with the power to financially ruin her client. But she doesn't want to ruin anyone. Is there a way to ethically do this?

A snippet: